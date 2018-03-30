8 Unusual Signs That Say You Could Have Nerve Damage!

As kids, when we were taught biology at schools, we learnt that, the human body consisted of a nervous system, without which it would be impossible to survive.

The nervous system enables the transmission of signals and information from one part of the body to another, to make all activities (both mental and physical) possible.

Even the smallest of functions required is possible only through signals transmitted through the nerves.

For example, when only one part of the brain transmits the signal to the digestive system to produce digestive juices, we feel hungry.

When the brain passes the signal for the legs to move, we will be able to stand up and walk.

So, the nervous system is very complex and even a minor malfunction can lead to major ailments in people.

When the nerves are damaged, the transmission of signals and information from the brain to the other parts of the body is compromised, causing health issues.

Injuries, autoimmune diseases, infection and inflammation of the nerve, brain damage, etc. can cause nerve damage.

So, here are a few unusual signs of nerve damage that you must never ignore:

1. 'Pins And Needles' Pain

Most of us experience pain in the hands and feet if we are hurt or used these parts of the body too much; however, if you are experiencing sharp, stabbing, burning pain in the hands and feet, without a valid reason and on a regular basis, then it could be a sign of nerve damage. This condition occurs when the signals between the brain and skin are compromised. It is known a peripheral neuropathy.

2. Numbness

If you have been experiencing numbness, especially in your hands and feet, it could also be another sign of nerve damage. Damaged nerves can cause numbness, as the sensation at that particular body part is lost. Usually, the hands and feet are affected first and if this condition is not treated, then, the numbness can spread to the other parts of the body.

3. Loss Of Balance

Many a times, when we are suffering from a flu, or if we are extremely tired, we may feel dizzy and lose balance of our body. However, if you feel like you have been losing balance of your body, without a reason, often, and it is leading to falls and injuries, then, it could also be yet another sign of nerve damage. Immediate medical attention would be required to avoid accidents.

4. Muscle Weakness

If you have been experiencing soreness in the muscles and pain even with little activity, then, it could be due to muscle weakness. When the signals between the brain and a muscle group is affected, it could weaken that particular muscle group over time and even make regular daily activities like walking and moving around difficult. Muscle weakness can also cause loss of muscle control in some instances.

5. Cramps

When our muscles are sore from a lot of heavy work or exercise, or, when we are dehydrated, it is normal to experience muscle cramps for a day or two. However, if you have been experiencing muscle cramps on a regular basis, along with tingly sensation in the muscles, it could also be a sign of nerve damage.

6. Abnormal Heart Rate

After running or exercising, when we are scared or excited, it is normal for our heart rate to go up a notch. However, if you are experiencing abnormal heart rate, which is either very fast or extremely slow to the point of making you feel tired, then, it could also be a sign of nerve damage. The brain does not send signs to the heart effectively to pump blood, causing this symptom.

7. Dizziness

If you are experiencing light-headedness or dizziness on a fairly regular basis, it could indicate a number of problems, such as dehydration, chronic fatigue, brain tumour, anaemia, etc. However, if you have had yourself tested for all these heath concerns and do not have any, yet you are experiencing dizziness, then, it could indicate the presence of nerve damage.

8. Digestive Problems

Normally, when we experience digestive problems like acidity, indigestion, fluctuations in appetite, nausea, etc., we associate it with problems in the stomach or intestines. However, digestive problems can also be the result of nerve damage, as the nerves do not receive signals effectively from the brain to perform their functions.