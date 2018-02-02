11 Effective Home Remedies For Leg Pain

How to get rid of Leg & Back Pain permanently | कमर, पैरों के दर्द को करें दूर | Boldsky

Do you often suffer from leg pain? Leg pain is a common problem experienced by people of all age groups. The pain can range from a dull ache to severe stabbing sensations, which can occur in one or both of your legs.

Sometimes, leg pain can be simply uncomfortable and annoying, whereas severe leg pain can affect your mobility or make it difficult to put weight on your leg.

The various causes of leg pain include leg cramps, muscle spasms, muscle fatigue, nutritional deficiencies, dehydration or standing for a long time. At times, leg pain can be a sign of muscle strain, a fracture due to stress and other certain medical conditions.

The symptoms of leg pain may include weakness, numbness or a tingling sensation in the legs. To ease the pain in your leg, here are a few simple home remedies for leg pain.

1. Cold Compress

Leg pain sometimes occurs after a strenuous physical activity and this causes numbness in the legs. Apply cold compress to control swelling and inflammation.

Wrap a few ice cubes in a towel and apply it on the affected area for 10 to 15 minutes.

Repeat this a few times in a day.

2. Massage Massaging the legs promotes faster recovery from muscle damage that causes leg pain. It also improves blood circulation in the legs. Rub warm coconut or mustard oil on the affected area.

Massage your legs for 10 minutes and do this 3 times in a day. 3. Turmeric Another effective home remedy for leg pain is turmeric, which has antioxidants as well as anti-inflammatory properties. Mix a teaspoon of turmeric powder with warm sesame oil to make a paste.

Apply it on the affected area and keep it for 30 minutes.

Repeat this twice a day. 4. Apple Cider Vinegar Apple cider vinegar can also help reduce pain in your legs. It has alkalizing effects that help dissolve the uric acid crystals in the blood. Add 2 cups of raw apple cider vinegar in a bathtub of water. Soak the affected leg for 30 minutes. 5. Epsom Salt Epsom salt contains magnesium, an important electrolyte that helps regulate nerve signals in the body. It relaxes the muscles and helps reduce pain in the legs. Add ½ cup of Epsom salt to a hot bath.

Soak your legs for 15 minutes and repeat this thrice a week. 6. Cherry Juice Cherry juice contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help prevent and treat soft tissue injury and pain. Drink 1 cup of cherry juice daily or eat a handful of cherries. 7. Ginger Ginger contains anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce leg pain and inflammation by improving the blood flow in the legs. Drink ginger tea thrice daily. 8. Lemon Lemon is a rich source of antioxidants that can help ease leg pain. Add the juice of 1 lemon and a little raw honey to a cup of warm water.

Drink this mixture twice daily. 9. Vitamin D A deficiency of vitamin D can be the cause of leg pain and thigh pain. It is because this vitamin helps regulate two minerals, calcium and phosphorous, which are essential for muscle functioning. Expose your body to early-morning sunlight for 10 to 15 minutes. 10. Potassium A deficiency in potassium can also contribute to leg pain. This important nutrient is required for muscle and nerve functioning. Eat foods rich in potassium like bananas, plums, raisins, tomato juice and baked potatoes. 11. Heat Packs Applying a heat pack on the affected area of the legs helps to relax the stiff muscles and relieves the pain. Place a heating pad in the painful area of the legs.

Apply it evenly for 15 to 20 minutes.

