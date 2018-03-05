10 Simple Home Remedies For Back Spasms

Back spasms occur when there are painful contractions or cramps in the muscles of the back. Most of the back spasms affect the lower area of the back. This pain can be the result of lifting something heavy, waking up suddenly and getting out of the bed or a sudden jerky movement.

Other factors that cause back spasms are obesity, structural imbalance in the body, dehydration, electrolyte loss, poor sleeping positions and maintaining a poor posture. It also can happen due to a spinal injury.

Most of the back spasms are painful due to which it affects your day-to-day activities. To bring relief, you can try out some simple home remedies or if the pain is excruciating, go to the doctor immediately.

If back spasms are not treated on time, it can affect the spinal cord, which can worsen the situation more.

Read on to know more about the simple home remedies for back spasms.

1. Take A Good Amount Of Rest

As soon as you feel the back spasm, immediately put your back at rest. If you continue to move, it can worsen your injury.

Rest straight on your backside without moving yourself.

Keep a pillow under your legs to take the pressure off your spine.

2. Apply Moist Heat Apply moist heat on the affected area after the first 72 hours. This will bring relief from a back spasm, as heat will help to increase the blood circulation. Soak a towel in warm water and squeeze the excess water.

Place the towel on the affected area for 10 minutes.

Repeat this several times in a day. 3. Cold Compress If you anytime suffer from back spasms, apply a cold compress, as it's effective for sprains, strains and other injuries too. The cold temperature lowers inflammation, which helps to relieve the pain quickly. Wrap a few ice cubes in a towel.

Place it on the affected area for 15 minutes.

Repeat this method every hour. 4. Have Yellow Mustard Seeds Eating yellow mustard seeds has a stimulating effect on the nerves inside the mouth, which in turn influences the nerves causing the spasm. Have 1 teaspoon of yellow mustard seeds to get relief from back spasm. 5. Massage Simply massaging the affected area can treat back spasms. It particularly helps in improving the blood flow. Apply a mix of warm coconut oil and olive oil on the affected area.

Massage the area with gentle strokes for 10 minutes.

Do this several times in a day. 6. Cayenne Pepper Cayenne pepper contains capsaicin that has analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties which can help bring relief from back spasms. Mix ½ a teaspoon of cayenne powder and 1 tablespoon of lukewarm olive oil.

Apply this mixture on the affected area.

Rinse it off after 30 minutes. 7. Chamomile Chamomile is a medicinal herb that is rich in flavonoids that contain anti-inflammatory properties which can help reduce back spasms. It also promotes faster healing of the muscle tissues due to its relaxing and calming effect. Mix a few drops of chamomile oil with 2 tablespoons of coconut oil.

Massage the affected area 3 times in a day. 8. Epsom Salt Epsom salt contains magnesium that promotes muscle healing and relaxation. Use Epsom salt after the first 48 hours of getting a back spasm. Add 2 cups of Epsom salt in your bath water.

Soak yourself for 20 minutes and this will help to reduce the pain. 9. Stretching Exercises Do some gentle stretching to strengthen your lower back but avoid putting too much of pressure. This will help relieve back spasms and increase your flexibility. Lie down on the bed with your arms kept straight down beside you.

Gently push your back straight down.

Hold this position for up to 12 seconds. 10. Hydration A poor electrolyte balance in the body can also cause back spasms. So, it's important to hydrate your body. Drink more water at regular intervals.

Eat more water-based fruits and vegetables.

