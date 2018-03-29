10 Home Remedies For Tooth Decay And Cavities

Tooth decay and cavities are among the world's most common oral health problems and half the world's population suffers from it. Most often these tooth problems are seen in children, teenagers and older adults.



Dental cavities are holes which form inside the teeth caused by tooth decay. It mostly occurs due to a bacterial infection that causes destruction of the hard tissues in the teeth. It also happens due to the lack of dental hygiene.

You could try out these natural home remedies to prevent tooth decay and cavities.

1. Clove

There are certain factors that increase the risk of getting cavities which include foods that stick to your teeth, frequent snacking, poor oral hygiene, dry mouth, etc. Eating disorders like bulimia and anorexia contribute to serious dental problems too.The most common symptoms of tooth decay and cavities are toothache, tooth sensitivity, mild to sharp pain when eating or drinking, etc.The treatments for tooth decay and cavities are crowns, root canals, and fillings.

Clove is used for treating any kind of dental issue, including cavities. It has anti-inflammatory, analgesic and antibacterial properties, that can help alleviate pain and prevent the cavity from spreading.

Gently chew a clove to extract its oil.

Then keep the clove under your tongue for several minutes.

2. Salt Salt is excellent when it comes to treating cavities due to its antiseptic and antibacterial properties. It can reduce inflammation, ease pain, and prevent growth of bacteria in the mouth. Mix 1 teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water.

Swish this solution in your mouth for 1 minute.

Do this 3 times a day until your symptoms subside. 3. Garlic Garlic is rich in antibacterial and antibiotic properties and is often recommended for tooth decay and cavities.

Crush 3 to 4 garlic cloves and 1/4 teaspoon of rock salt. Apply it on the infected tooth.

Leave it on for 10 minutes and rinse.

Do this twice daily. 4. Licorice Licorice root may help keep your teeth healthy and can prevent the growth of cavity-causing bacteria. Use dried licorice root powder to brush your teeth daily. 5. Turmeric Turmeric has antibacterial as well as anti-inflammatory properties that can help keep the gums healthy and prevent tooth decay. Apply some turmeric powder on the affected teeth.

Leave it on for a few minutes. 6. Neem Leaves Neem, is another effective remedy for treating cavities. It contains antibacterial properties that can easily destroy cavity-causing bacteria. Rub the juice of neem leaves on the teeth and gums.

Leave it on for a few minutes and rinse.

Do this once or twice daily. 7. Amla Amla is high in antioxidants and vitamin C. It helps in combating bacteria and fights infections.

Eat one fresh amla every day. 8. Nutmeg The anticariogenic properties present in nutmeg extract can be used to prevent cavities and tooth decay caused by cariogenic oral bacteria. Apply nutmeg oil directly on your teeth using cotton swabs. 9. Wheatgrass The antibacterial properties in wheatgrass help fight tooth decay and cavities. Drink 1/2 glass of wheatgrass juice daily on an empty stomach. 10. Tea Tree Oil Tea tree oil can keep your mouth healthy, and gums strong due to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Massage your teeth and gums with a few drops of tea tree oil.

Rinse with warm water.

