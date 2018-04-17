10 Best Teas That Combat Insomnia

Insomnia is a problem that can affect your work performance largely. It makes it difficult for you in falling asleep, which results in daytime drowsiness. There are many factors that can cause insomnia and to combat it, you can have herbal teas which we are going to discuss here.

Factors that can cause insomnia are sinus allergies, gastrointestinal problems, arthritis, endocrine problems, asthma, neurological conditions, chronic pain, and low back pain to name a few.

However, the main causes of chronic insomnia are anxiety, stress, depression or may be some sort of illness. Insomnia can also make anxiety, stress and depression symptoms worse. Other common psychological and emotional causes include anger, worry, bipolar disorder, trauma and grief.

Herbal teas have a variety of health benefits. They have a natural way of treating a variety of ailments for thousands of years.

Here are the best teas that combat insomnia.

1. Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea can help combat insomnia. It can help regulate sleep patterns, along with other curative qualities. Chamomile is widely regarded as a sleep-inducer. You might find relief from a warm cup of chamomile tea taken about 30 minutes before bed because it has soothing and calming properties. Chamomile tea works as an anti-inflammatory agent that eases a sore throat as well.

2. Turmeric

Turmeric also aids in combating insomnia. It reduces inflammation, lowers your blood sugar levels, helps in liver detoxification, boosts your immune system and eases your digestive system. All of these will help you to get to sleep faster, and to wake up feeling refreshed. In the evening, a warm cup of turmeric milk is soothing and helps you to sleep soundly through the night. In a small bowl, bring almond milk to a boil, and whisk in turmeric, cardamom and raw honey.

3. Valerian Root Tea

Valerian root is widely used by people and physicians for its sedative effects and anti-anxiety capabilities. It contains a chemical called linarin, which creates a sedative effect on the body. Studies have shown that valerian root reduces the time you'd take in falling asleep and improves sleep quality. So if you find difficulty in falling asleep, it may be just what you're looking for.

4. Lemon Balm Tea

Lemon balm tea also aids in reducing stress, indigestion, anxiety, it enhances sleep, and can help heal cold sores faster. Lemon balm is an excellent herb for insomnia and when it is combined with other herbs such as chamomile and valerian, it can give off better sleep-inducing properties. Lemon balm is a member of the mint family that's used both as a herbal medicine and a cooking ingredient.

5. Lime Blossom Tea

Lime blossom tea is the best medicine that not only treats insomnia, but also anxiety, nervousness, and increased arterial tension. This herbal tea is also recommended for chronic fatigue, because it eliminates stress and spasms. Drinking this herbal tea before bed will induce a deep and restful sleep without causing any side effects on the nervous system.

6. Lavender Tea

Lavender is a herb which is well known for its aromatic and soothing scent. Its medicinal properties are fantastic and can cure insomnia. Just one cup of lavender tea can help ease the body, mind and make you easily fall asleep. Lavender tea can also be applied on the chest to help ease the effects of bronchitis, asthma and colds.

7. Banana Tea

This may sound strange to you but banana tea can actually help with insomnia. Banana-infused tea is a wonderful home remedy for those who have trouble in falling asleep. The peels of the bananas are rich in potassium and magnesium; and magnesium is known for improving sleep quality. Drinking this tea would help in relaxing your blood vessels and will also aid in relaxing your muscles.

8. Passionflower Tea

Passionflower tea has been traditionally used to alleviate anxiety and improve sleep. Studies have shown that the powerful ability of the passionflower tea is to treat insomnia and to improve sleep quality. People who drank passionflower tea daily for a week significantly had better sleep quality, compared to those who didn't drink this herbal tea.

9. Cinnamon Tea

Cinnamon has impressive health benefits. Not only can it help treat insomnia but also regulate blood sugar, promote weight loss, lower cholesterol, boost your immune system, improve digestion, reduce inflammation and so on. If you have a hard time in falling asleep, turn to cinnamon tea. It will help you sleep faster and improve your sleep quality.

