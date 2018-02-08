10 Best Home Remedies For Spring Allergies

The winter season is on its way to bid goodbye, and this marks the onset of spring. Spring season is called the queen of seasons and it starts from the middle of February and lasts until April. Spring season is very pleasant but it also comes with different types of spring allergies and irritants.

Spring season generates airborne pollens that drive many people crazy. The dust which gets trapped inside the homes throughout the winters aggravate allergies.

This causes a scratchy throat and increases cough. The most common symptoms of spring allergies are itchy eyes, skin rashes, sneezing, nasal congestion, and hay fever.

Though there are medications that can relieve you from spring allergies, only 80 percent of the allergy symptoms get relieved. You can instead try out these best home remedies for spring allergies.

1. Peppermint

Peppermint acts as a decongestant which helps to relieve spring allergies. It contains anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antibacterial properties that inhibit allergic reactions.

Add 1 tablespoon of dried peppermint leaves in 1cup of boiling water.

Boil it for 5 minutes and strain it.

Drink this peppermint tea when it has cooled down.

2. Saline Solution Saline solution is one of the easy home remedies that can ward away spring allergens and irritants. Mix 1 teaspoon of non-iodized salt and a pinch of baking soda in a cup of boiling water.

Allow it to cool and with the help of a dropper, put about 10 drops of saline solution into one nostril.

Allow it to drain and repeat it with the other nostril. 3. Apple Cider Vinegar Apple cider vinegar contains antibiotic and antihistamine properties that are very effective in treating spring allergies. Add 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar to a glass of water.

Mix 1 tablespoon of lemon juice to it and ½ a tablespoon of honey.

Drink this thrice a day. 4. Nettle Leaf Nettle leaf can be effective in treating spring allergies because it contains antihistamine properties. Add 1 tablespoon of dried nettle leaf in a cup of boiling water and let it steep for a few minutes.

Strain it and allow it to cool.

Add a little honey and drink it thrice in a day. 5. Garlic Garlic contains antibiotic, antiviral and immune-boosting properties that can cure spring allergies. Eat three garlic cloves for a week or add them in cooking. 6. Lemon Lemon contains antioxidants and vitamin C that work wonders if you are suffering with spring allergies. Drink a glass of warm water with freshly squeezed lemon juice in the morning. 7. Turmeric Turmeric contains curcumin that helps to relieve the congestion due to spring allergens and it also contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Add six tablespoons of turmeric powder and raw honey in a glass of water and stir the ingredients.

Have 1 teaspoon of this mixture daily. 8. Raw Honey Honey is a great home remedy to get rid of spring allergens and irritants. Consume 1 teaspoon of raw honey four times in a day to relieve yourself from spring allergies. 9. Eucalyptus Oil Eucalyptus oil contains anti-inflammatory, decongestant, antiseptic and antibacterial properties that will help in relieving the symptoms of spring allergies. Take 3 drops of eucalyptus oil and rub it on your chest for an instant relief. 10. Hot Shower During the spring season, your hair and skin is exposed to dust particles, which also causes spring allergies. Take a hot shower, as it opens up your sinuses, making you breath a little easier.