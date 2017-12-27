8 Ultimate Ways To Prevent Ear Infections This Winter

Winter might bring that much-needed respite and chill to have that cozy coffee time, but, this isn't all. Along with the chill, it brings with it a host of infections and diseases as well. If not taken care of on time, then it might lead to serious health issues.

Firstly, let us understand why ear infections increase during winters.

Well, this is because the sensitivity in the ears is really high, when it's exposed to cold and wind. This increases irritation and the trapped moisture or bacteria result in the painful condition known as otitis media (an inflammatory disease of the middle ear).

So what happens is that, the infected material blocks the Eustachian tube and starts developing behind the eardrum, leading to a lot of pain and infection, opined Dr. Sreenivasa Murthy TM, Consultant, ENT, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwanthpur.

If not taken care of on time, then it might lead to hearing loss as well. Children are among the worst affected, as their Eustachian tube is shorter and horizontal as compared to adults.

Severe ear pain, hearing difficulty, yellow or bloody discharge from the ears, ringing in the ear, fever and decreased appetite are a few of the major ear-related infections that people develop during the winters.

Listed here are a few of the best ways to prevent an ear infection during the winters. Take a look.