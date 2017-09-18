Durga Puja 2019: Precautions For People With Diabetes Before Indulging In Gastronomic Feast Disorders Cure oi-Lekhaka

Durga Puja has started, you can feel the festive mood is in the air. This year the festival has begun from 28 September and will end on 8 October.

The seemingly delicious delicacies are prepared and served. There is no doubt that this is an occasion to be looked forward to by one and all. But what about people with diabetes? Would they be expected to be a spoilsport in not joining and relishing the feast and delicious treats being served because of their health condition?

In our opinion, they needn't be! If due precautionary measures are taken, then even the diabetic patients can also join the fun and gaiety with equal spirit as those of their healthy counterparts!

We, at Boldsky, have listed down some tips which would be indeed valuable to those people suffering from high levels of glucose, especially during this festival time.

Go For A Smaller Serving By Taking A Smaller Plate: One trick that can be played is to go for a small plate. By taking smaller servings, you are forced to eat in reduced amounts, simultaneously being satisfied on seeing a full plate filled with your favourite delicacies. According to Ayurveda, the ideal serving size is the cup formed when two hands are brought together. It seems that would be the correct amount of food which our stomach can hold. Be Tactful With Your Food Choice: Friends and relatives might pamper you with a lot of delicious treats during this joyous occasion. Here are some tips to avoid being a snob and at the same time to take care of your health. For courtesy sake, you can have a very small portion of what is being offered.

Be smart enough to balance the calorie intake. For instance, if three to four delicacies are being offered then cut down the calorie intake in other areas of food like instead of having four rotis you can cut down to two or even one. Also, try having sugarless tea or coffee.

Have nuts instead of sweets as they can curb your hunger pangs for a longer period of time.

Say a strict no to aerated drinks as they have large sugar content. The fizzy drinks can be replaced with coconut water and fresh fruit juices. Balance and cut the calories where it can be done. Relish Your Food Slowly: Instead of having a hurried meal with the plate filled to the brim, go for reduced amounts of food and do relish each and every morsel. By chewing your food well and eating at a slow pace you not only feel satisfied but your food also gets digested properly. Say A Strict No To Second Helpings: However tempted you are for a second helping stay restricted as this action might be the real culprit for the addition of those extra calories. Stay away from the food and firmly put your plate down when your mind calls for putting more food on your plate. Your body will really thank you for this action. Do Not Skip The Exercise Routines: Festival means enjoyment! This is agreed but please do not skip your exercise routines. Pushing yourself for health will go a long way in keeping you in shape even during those pompous festivities. A good walk or a jog will not only be highly refreshing but will also help you melt those extra calories you have gained while eating those delicious treats.