11 Types Of Allergies In Humans That You Should Know About

Everyone suffers from allergies at one point or the other in their lives. Allergies are over-reactions of the immune system in certain people to seemingly and generally harmless foreign proteins and substances.

Allergies occur when a person is exposed to an allergen for the first time. The body develops molecules called antibodies against the invading proteins, which is called an immune response.

When you are exposed to the allergen again, the immune system produces large amounts of antibodies that lead to the breakdown of mast cells, which contain chemicals like histamine. This leads to allergies in the human bodies.

There are various kinds of symptoms that you will notice in the body when you are suffering from an allergy. Symptoms of allergy include sneezing, shortness of breath, wheezing, runny eyes and nose, sinus pain, coughing, skin rashes, swelling of the lips, itching of the eyes, ears, lips, and other parts of the body.

There are many types of allergies that one could be affected with. Some of the allergies are seasonal and others can occur all year-round. Therefore, it is important to take care of yourself when you are suffering from an allergy.

So, read on to know more about the 11 types of allergies in humans.

1. Seasonal Allergy Due to the change in season and effects of global warming, people are suffering with seasonal allergies.The erratic changes in weather may bring about bodily changes in people, causing flu-like symptoms and respiratory ailments. 2. Pollen Allergy Some plants like grasses, ragweed and oak trees make a fine powder called pollen that is light enough to travel through the air. Due to this, some people suffer with pollen allergy, as they are allergic to tree pollen. 3. Food Allergy Some people are allergic to certain types of foods like eggs, milk, eggplant, potatoes, kiwi, peanuts, fish, seafood, wheat, and soy. Certain seeds, including sesame and mustard seeds, cause allergic reactions in the body. 4. Antibiotics Allergy Many antibiotics contain certain chemicals like penicillin and amoxicillin, which cause allergy in many people. The symptoms of antibiotic allergy include hives, fever, and rashes. 5. Poison Ivy Allergy Poison ivy is a type of a plant, which causes allergy in many people. If anyone touches the plant, rashes and inflammation occur in the body, which makes it difficult for the person to bear it. 6. Dust Allergy Due to pollution outside, people often suffer with dust allergy. Even at home, dusting of furniture and beds can cause allergic reactions in the body and lead to skin and respiratory ailments. 7. Skin Allergy Skin allergies like eczema, contact dermatitis, and atopic dermatitis are some of the common allergies that can occur during the winter season. If you come in contact with the allergens, you will find yourself itching and with redness on the skin in certain areas. 8. Cat Allergy People with cat allergies are really allergic to proteins in the cat's urine, saliva, and dander (dried flakes of skin). Symptoms of cat allergies include coughing, wheezing, red, itchy eyes, hives or a rash. 9. Sulphite Allergy If you are sensitive to the sulphite chemical, avoid it. This chemical is found in some foods - that is either in processed foods or natural foods. Certain foods that contain sulphites are baked goods, soup mixes, canned vegetables, pickled foods, dried fruits, etc. 10. Allergic Shiners Allergic shiners is one of the type of allergies that occurs during the winter season which can increase the flow of blood near the sinuses. The symptoms are dark circles under the eyes. 11. Insect Sting Allergy There are insects that sting you and the pain can last for about 2 hours or so but to certain people, the sting hurts them so badly that lumps develop on the skin. Insects have poisonous saliva and certain chemicals that most people are allergic to. The symptoms can include hives, difficulty in breathing, etc.

