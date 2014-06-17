12 Causes Of Fever At Night You Probably Didn't Know

Many times you get a fever in the night, while you are hale and hearty during the day. This gives you restless nights and then, you are really tired in the morning.

This way you don't get a good sleep or rest that your body demands, and you have a real irritable self. What causes high fever only at night is a matter of big concern.

In case you are suffering from fever at night, you need to check on the symptoms first. The symptoms may be a loss of appetite, irritability, general weakness, dehydration, sweating, headache, chills and shivering, etc.

There are obvious causes that you can avoid to get rid of fever that visits in the night. What causes high fever only in the night, let's know.

1. External Pyrogens

Pyrogens that travel from outside and try to penetrate your body are what cause high fever only at night. You will see that these pyrogens tend to produce toxins that can be harmful to your health.

Within the body, these pyrogens are produced as a result of monocytes and macrophages. When external pyrogens enter the body, they induce the body to produce its own pyrogens, thus resulting in feverish conditions. This is one of the major causes of fever at night.

2. Upper Respiratory Tract Infections

Cold and other respiratory tract infections are probable causes of fever in the night. Sometimes, it is just a common cold that affects your body to cause fever in the night. Sometimes, it can also be an infection of the larynx, bronchi or the trachea that can cause major respiratory tract infections and in effect, it can cause a fever that occurs in the night.

Common cold lasts for a few days while other infections depend on the patient's immunity and general time period.

3. Urinary Tract Infections

You may also experience fever only in the night when you have urinary tract infections. A very sharp pain in the urinary tract along with the presence of toxins can lead to fever.

You would need to consult a doctor in this case. In case you have urinary tract infection, it can be cured with some medication and proper checkup.

4. Skin Infection

In many cases, fever at night is due to the presence of skin infections. If there are major infections present on your skin that have been persistently bothering you, you will need to get it checked. This could be one of the major reasons for fever at night.

5. Inflammations

In case there is inflammation in your body due to allergic reactions to the medicines, you will get a fever in the night. It could be a plain allergy that can cause major reactions. Make sure you get it checked as soon as possible.

Other Causes Of Fever Include:

1. Infection - An infection caused by a bacteria or fungi. It can be infective endocarditis, tuberculosis, or other occult long-term infection.

2. Connective tissue disorders - These could include rheumatoid arthritis, giant cell arteritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, polyarteritis nodosa, polymyositis, and dermatomyositis.

3. Inflammatory - Inflammatory diseases include Crohn's disease, pancreatitis, phlebitis, thyroiditis, ulcerative colitis, etc.

4. Endocrine and metabolic disorders like thyroid disease.

5. Blood disorders like aplastic anemia and leukemia.

6. Allergic reactions.

7. Drug reactions.