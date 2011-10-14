12 Home Remedies To Treat Diarrhoea Disorders Cure oi-Neha Ghosh

Diarrhoea, commonly called as loose motion, is a digestive problem that causes loose, watery bowel movements. Diarrhoea is the second largest digestive condition which kills around 1.2 million children globally every year.

In India, diarrhoea is the third leading cause of childhood mortality, responsible for 13 per cent of all deaths each year [1] .

Diarrhoea is of three types which include acute watery diarrhoea, acute bloody diarrhoea, and persistent diarrhoea. The symptoms are stomach cramps, stomach pain, bloating, fever, weight loss and feeling thirsty.

In the case of chronic diarrhoea the symptoms include pus and blood in the stool, dehydration, and vomiting.

Diarrhoea makes you uncomfortable for a few hours or a few days. Switching to home remedies can help ease the symptoms in case of mild diarrhoea. Check out a few home remedies to treat diarrhoea.

1. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar possesses antimicrobial properties which have the ability to destroy E. coli bacteria. This bacteria is responsible for food poisoning, thereby causing diarrhoea. [2] .

In a glass of lukewarm water add two teaspoons of apple cider vinegar.

Add a teaspoon of honey for taste and drink it.

Drink it twice a day.

2. Ginger

Ginger is a natural home remedy for treating diarrhoea. It is rich in phytochemicals that reduce the frequent urges to pass motion and relieve stomach cramps. Ginger works by changing muscle spasms in the lower digestive tract, fighting infections in the intestines, preventing chills associated with diarrhoea and treating ulcers and acid reflux [3] .

Mix two teaspoons of fresh ginger juice with one teaspoon of honey and consume it.

You can also drink ginger water by adding two teaspoons of ginger juice to a glass of water.

3. Coconut Water

Diarrhoea makes your body dehydrated which means you might have lost electrolytes. Coconut water contains electrolytes like potassium and sodium which replaces the lost electrolytes in the body [4] .

Drink a glass of coconut water twice a day.

4. Lemon Water

If diarrhoea is caused due to bacterial, viral, parasitic or fungal infections, drinking moderate amounts of lemon juice mixed in water will do the trick. Lemon juice contains antimicrobial properties and vitamin C that will stimulate and enhance your immune response.

Squeeze the juice of half a lemon into a glass of water.

Add a pinch of salt and drink it.

Drink it thrice a day.

5. Cumin Water

Cumin seeds contain anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties which can kill harmful strains of bacteria and parasites in the intestine. A study found that cumin seed extract could cure the symptoms of diarrhoea [5] .

Boil a cup of water and add a teaspoon of cumin seeds.

Simmer it for few minutes and strain it.

Drink the water three times a day.

6. Turmeric

Turmeric contains antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, antibiotic and antibacterial properties that will help cure mild diarrhoea. Also, the essential compounds in turmeric will help in healthy digestion and smooth bowel movement [6] .

Add half a teaspoon of turmeric powder to a glass of lukewarm water. Drink it twice a day.

7. Blueberry Tea

Blueberries are rich in antioxidants which help in fighting harmful infections in the intestines. It contains anti-inflammatory properties that prevent any sort of sores or inflammation associated with diarrhoea [7] .

Blend half a cup of blueberries in a blender.

Add honey and mix it.

Drink this mixture once a day.

8. Green Tea

Green tea contains catechins that inhibit the effects of Helicobacter pylori infection [8] . These catechins make green tea effective in treating any type of diarrhoea [9] .

Steep one teaspoon of green tea leaves in a cup of hot water for 7 minutes.

Strain and drink it twice a day.

9. Rice Water

Rice water can reduce frequent bowel movements, thus helping in treating diarrhoea. A study has found that rice water can cure diarrhoea in infants which happens as a result of infantile gastroenteritis [10] .

Strain the water of cooked rice

Consume half a glass twice daily.

10. Peppermint

Peppermint contains an active compound called menthol which can help relieve the symptoms of diarrhoea. A study shows that peppermint oil is effective in reducing stomach pain associated with diarrhoea [11] .

Add a few dried peppermint leaves to 1 cup of boiling water.

Let it steep for 10 minutes.

The strained tea can be consumed 4 to 5 times daily.

11. Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek seeds possess antimicrobial, antibacterial and antioxidant properties. The seeds have high mucilage content which is known to have a strong antidiarrhoeal effect [12] .

Soak two teaspoons of fenugreek seeds in a bowl of water for 15 minutes.

Grind the seeds and mix it in a glass of water.

Drink this twice a day.

12. Chamomile Tea

Chamomile has anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic properties which bring relief from stomach pain and stop diarrhoea. It also relaxes the muscles in the intestine and reduces inflammation [13] .

Bring a cup of water to a boil and add chamomile tea bag.

Simmer for few minutes and strain it.

Drink it thrice a day.

