ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY

MORE

Abdominal Binders May Endanger Women's Lives

By Staff
Abdominal binders
Abdominal binders, elasticized wraps that are applied around the lower part of the torso to support the abdomen, may endanger women's lives. Experts from Royal College of Midwives (RCM) has warned that abdominal binders such as the Cinch can do more harm than good.

Tagged as a 'miracle", the Cinch is claimed by its makers to help women lose weight and shave inches off their waistlines if worn 24 hours a day for six weeks. It is designed to be worn for just one day after giving birth.

The 85 pound product is supposed to shrink the swollen uterus, compress the stomach muscles and reduce stretch marks.

However, health experts warn against its use just after giving birth. A midwife needs to check whether a woman's uterus is going down after birth. Wearing binders could hide the fact that a woman's uterus is not going down, and conceal internal bleeding.

It recommended that women should consult a physiotherapists to get back in shape. One can't substitute it with clothing.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Pitra Dosha: Indications And Remedies
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: royalty
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue