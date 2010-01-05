Abdominal Binders May Endanger Women's Lives

Tagged as a 'miracle", the Cinch is claimed by its makers to help women lose weight and shave inches off their waistlines if worn 24 hours a day for six weeks. It is designed to be worn for just one day after giving birth.
The 85 pound product is supposed to shrink the swollen uterus, compress the stomach muscles and reduce stretch marks.
However, health experts warn against its use just after giving birth. A midwife needs to check whether a woman's uterus is going down after birth. Wearing binders could hide the fact that a woman's uterus is not going down, and conceal internal bleeding.
It recommended that women should consult a physiotherapists to get back in shape. One can't substitute it with clothing.
For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Related Articles
GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES!
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Comments
Read more about: royalty