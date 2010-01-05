Abdominal Binders May Endanger Women's Lives

Abdominal binders, elasticized wraps that are applied around the lower part of the torso to support the abdomen, may endanger women's lives. Experts from Royal College of Midwives (RCM) has warned that abdominal binders such as the Cinch can do more harm than good.

Tagged as a 'miracle", the Cinch is claimed by its makers to help women lose weight and shave inches off their waistlines if worn 24 hours a day for six weeks. It is designed to be worn for just one day after giving birth.

The 85 pound product is supposed to shrink the swollen uterus, compress the stomach muscles and reduce stretch marks.

However, health experts warn against its use just after giving birth. A midwife needs to check whether a woman's uterus is going down after birth. Wearing binders could hide the fact that a woman's uterus is not going down, and conceal internal bleeding.

It recommended that women should consult a physiotherapists to get back in shape. One can't substitute it with clothing.