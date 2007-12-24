Just In
- 23 min ago Electric Shock: Symptoms, Diagnosis And Treatment
-
- 1 hr ago The Benefits And Rules Of Chanting Maha Mrityunjay Mantra
- 1 hr ago Kylie Jenner Slays The Monochromatic Make-up Look And Fluffy Hairdo In Her Latest Launch Shoot
- 2 hrs ago 10 Myths Related To Relationships And Love That You Need To Stop Believing
Don't Miss
- Technology Flipkart OPPO Days Offers: OPPO F11 Pro, Oppo Reno 2, Oppo A9, Oppo K1 And More On Discount
- Education Sainik School Admission 2020-21: Registration Starts For Girl Students
- News Ind-Ra slashes FY20 GDP growth forecast for fourth time to 5.6 per cent
- Movies Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut's First Look Poster Turns Out To Be A Meme Material
- Automobiles Triumph Dealers Offer Up To Rs 1.5 Lakh For Exchanging A Royal Enfield Motorcycle
- Sports Premier Badminton League PBL 5 Auction, Live Updates: Satwik sold to Chennai Superstarz, Mumbai grabs Kashyap
- Finance ICICI Bank Shares Hit Fresh All-Time High
- Travel 8 Traditional Dishes That Are Synonymous With North India
7 Common Medical Myths Busted
American researchers picked up seven common medical myths, advocated by both physicians and common public, and looked for evidence to support or refute each of these claims.
The findings revealed that all the medical beliefs were fake and untrue.
The researchers suggested that drinking eight glasses of water a day was not required as the adequate fluid intake is often met by the consumption of juice, milk, and even caffeinated beverages. The evidence also barbed the dangers of drinking excessive water.
The conviction that we only use ten percent of our brains was contradicted by studies of patients with brain damage that suggested damage to almost any area of the brain had specific and lasting effects on mental, vegetative, and behavioural capabilities of a person.
Brain imaging studies also showed that no area of the brain is completely silent or inactive, reports the BMJ.
They also said the myth that hair and fingernails continue to grow after death may be an misapprehension caused by retraction of the skin after death,
The actual growth of hair and nails required a complex interaction of hormonal regulation, which is not there after death.
Again, the belief that shaving hair causes it to grow back faster, darker, and coarser is also untrue and the stubble from shaving grow up without the finer taper seen at the ends of unshaven hair, giving the impression of thickness and coarseness.
At the end, the experts say that reading in dim light does not damage eyes, and there is little evidence to support myths such as banning mobile phones from hospitals on the basis of electromagnetic interference.
The study is published in British Medical Journal.