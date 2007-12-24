7 Common Medical Myths Busted Disorders Cure oi-Staff

A recent study has shown common medical beliefs such as drinking eight glasses of water a day is essential or reading in dim light can damage eyesight are unproven and false.

American researchers picked up seven common medical myths, advocated by both physicians and common public, and looked for evidence to support or refute each of these claims.

The findings revealed that all the medical beliefs were fake and untrue.

The researchers suggested that drinking eight glasses of water a day was not required as the adequate fluid intake is often met by the consumption of juice, milk, and even caffeinated beverages. The evidence also barbed the dangers of drinking excessive water.

The conviction that we only use ten percent of our brains was contradicted by studies of patients with brain damage that suggested damage to almost any area of the brain had specific and lasting effects on mental, vegetative, and behavioural capabilities of a person.

Brain imaging studies also showed that no area of the brain is completely silent or inactive, reports the BMJ.

They also said the myth that hair and fingernails continue to grow after death may be an misapprehension caused by retraction of the skin after death,

The actual growth of hair and nails required a complex interaction of hormonal regulation, which is not there after death.

Again, the belief that shaving hair causes it to grow back faster, darker, and coarser is also untrue and the stubble from shaving grow up without the finer taper seen at the ends of unshaven hair, giving the impression of thickness and coarseness.

At the end, the experts say that reading in dim light does not damage eyes, and there is little evidence to support myths such as banning mobile phones from hospitals on the basis of electromagnetic interference.

The study is published in British Medical Journal.