Nine Ways To Naturally Lose Weight Fast, According To Science Diet Fitness oi-Amritha K

Exercise, supplements, and foods are only some of the options that can help you lose weight. Unfortunately, while most of us have the idea of losing weight in our minds, it appears to be the easiest thing to do than it is to achieve.

You do not need to worry about crash diets or rigorous workouts; you must watch what to eat and what to avoid.

Although many diets, supplements, and meal replacement plans claim to guarantee rapid weight loss, most lack scientific evidence to support them. However, some weight management strategies backed by science are effective.

Here are nine science-backed methods for weight loss.

Note: Consult a doctor or dietician if you have any underlying health conditions.

Nine Ways To Naturally Lose Weight Fast

1. Practice mindful eating

Practising mindful eating involves paying attention to how and where food is consumed. This practice can contribute to people maintaining a healthy weight as well as enjoying the food they eat. Unfortunately, to meet the demands of their busy lives, many people eat quickly while on the move, in their cars, at their desks, or watching television. As a result, many people barely pay attention to their food consumption [1].

2. Follow an intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting (IF) is a pattern of eating that involves regular short-term fasts and meals within a shorter period during the day [2].

Several studies have indicated that short-term intermittent fasting, up to 24 weeks, leads to weight loss in overweight individuals. It is best to adopt a healthy eating pattern on non-fasting days and to avoid over-eating. And there are different types of intermittent fasting, so you can choose one fitting to your schedule.

3. Eat protein for breakfast

By regulating appetite hormones, protein may assist people in feeling full. The main reason for this is that it reduces the hunger hormone ghrelin while increasing the satiety hormones. The following foods are good choices for a high-protein breakfast: eggs, oats, nut and seed butter, quinoa porridge, sardines, and chia seed pudding [3].

4. Reduce sugar and refined carbohydrates

Many of us consume diets that are increasingly high in added sugars, and even beverages that contain sugars have definite links to obesity. White rice, bread, and pasta are examples of refined carbohydrates. There is a rapid conversion of glucose from these foods, which are quick to digest. As excess glucose enters the bloodstream, it stimulates the hormone insulin, which promotes fat storage in adipose tissue, resulting in weight loss [4].

5. Eat plenty of fibre

Like sugar and starch, plant-based carbohydrates such as fibre cannot be digested in the small intestine. Therefore, a diet rich in fibre may help a person lose weight by increasing their feeling of fullness [5].

6. Take care of the gut bacteria

The role of bacteria in the gut and weight management is an emerging area of research. Each individual has a unique combination and quantity of gut bacteria. Some types may increase the energy the individual harvests from food, leading to fat deposition and weight gain [6].

7. Get a good night's sleep

Several studies have found that less than five to six hours of sleep per night increases the risk of obesity [7].

As a result of insufficient or poor-quality sleep, the process in which the body converts calories into energy, also known as metabolism, is slowed down. As a result, unused energy may be stored as fat when metabolism is less effective. Poor sleep can also increase insulin and cortisol production, contributing to fat accumulation.

8. Manage your stress levels

As a result of stress, adrenaline and cortisol are released into the bloodstream, decreasing appetite initially as part of a fight or flight response. However, when people are under constant stress, cortisol remains in their bloodstream for longer, increasing their appetite and potentially increasing their consumption [8].

9. Maintaining a diet and exercise journal

To lose weight, one must be aware of everything one consumes daily. The most effective method of doing this is to keep a journal or use an online food tracker to track each item they consume. However, experts warn that obsessive tracking is unhealthy and can result in unhealthy eating habits [9].

On A Final Note...

Losing weight requires a long-term commitment, and there are no quick fixes. However, a balanced and nutritious diet is the key to achieving and maintaining a healthy weight.

You should consume ten portions of fruit and vegetables per day and ten portions of good-quality protein and whole grains. It is also recommended that you exercise at least 30 minutes per day.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 21, 2022, 17:01 [IST]