Navratri 2022: 5 Ways To Detox After Navratri Celebrations

Navratri is one of the Hindu religion's biggest festivals. In a year, there are four Navratris, but only two are widely celebrated - Chaitra Navratri (March-April) and Sharad Navratri (October-November).

Those who observe a fast by consuming only one meal a day may break their fast only after sunset. In contrast, those who adhere to a fruit and milk diet can consume food at regular intervals.

After the fasting comes the gorging down, you tend to overeat, especially if you're craving sweets and tasty food. This can negatively affect your metabolic rate.

It's even more important to take care of your health during festivals, as we all tend to let loose, which is entirely okay. Make sure to take care of your health after all the fun - and what better way to do that than to get a detox done?

Here are some ways you can detox yourself after Navratri.

1. Try detox drinks or a detox diet

Drink a glass of warm water mixed with lemon and honey every morning to help eliminate harmful acids in your body. Increase your homemade food intake, especially foods like simple dal. Salty and spicy foods, especially red peppers, will further upset your metabolism [1].

2. Add more fibre

Fibre is a natural detoxifying agent; therefore, adding a lot of fibre to your diet following Navaratri is recommended. This can be accomplished by adding cucumbers, carrots, salads, sprouts, and leafy green vegetables to your diet [2].

3. Get all the sleep you can

After nine days of Navratri, your body clock will surely be on a hectic schedule. You must ensure that you return to your routine as soon as possible after spending late nights with family and friends and playing Dandiya. Eat healthily and maintain a two-hour gap between dinner and bedtime [3].

4. Give your body and mind a break

In addition to sleeping well, you can also indulge yourself by visiting the spa. A refreshing massage can revitalize cramped and tired muscles. The best time to undergo a spa treatment is after a few days, not immediately. You should massage your scalp three times per week with warm oil and moisturize your skin with cream to ensure you look good [4].

5. Get back into your groove

You should start exercising again if you neglect your daily jogging, swimming, or yoga sessions during the festive season. Regular physical activity improves your stamina and keeps your body healthy [5]. Begin your daily exercise again slowly so that your body can adjust to it.

On A Final Note...

When you detox your body, you allow your organs to function more efficiently, benefitting your immune system as you can absorb nutrients better. You don't need to follow strict detox diets available on the market but follow healthy measures like the ones mentioned in this article.

