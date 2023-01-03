Kalonji Seeds For Weight Loss: Benefits And How To Use It In Cooking Diet Fitness oi-Amritha K

Kalonji, also known as black cumin, black seed, and Nigella sativa, is a flowering plant. Its seeds have long been used in herbal medicine to treat diabetes and arthritis.

Benefits Of Kalonji Seeds

Kalonji seeds and oil contain active compounds called phytochemicals, including phytosterols, which have been shown to provide a variety of health benefits, including weight loss [1].

Kalonji seeds contain vitamins A, C, K, iron, phosphorus and potassium, which makes them an important spice for preparing medicines due to their rich content of micronutrients. They are also high in phytochemicals, such as phytosterols, which are known to help reduce fat.

Kalonji seeds also have the following health benefits:

May enhance memory and concentration [2].

May help manage diabetes by controlling blood sugar levels [3].

Reduces the levels of LDL cholesterol.

Controls hypertension [4].

Promotes heart health.

An effective natural pain reliever for joint pain and headaches.

Enhances the immune system.

Kalonji is rich in antioxidants, which reduce the effects of harmful free radicals which contribute to diseases such as cancer [5].

According to some studies, kalonji may possess antibacterial properties and be effective against certain strains of bacteria [6].

Kalonji has been found to help protect the liver against injury and damage in a number of promising animal studies [7].

According to some evidence, Kalonji may be able to prevent the dangerous adverse effects of high blood pressure by stabilising blood sugar [8].

Kalonji Seeds For Weight Loss

Affects appetite and fat metabolism:

Kalonji seeds are believed to enhance weight loss by altering the expression of specific genes related to appetite control and fat loss through their active components. Kalonji seeds contain an active phytochemical that enables the process of weight loss to be accelerated by altering the expression of specific genes regulating appetite and fat loss when consumed [9][10].

Combined with other diets:

Kalonji has also been found to be ineffective as a weight loss supplement on its own, but it may be helpful when combined with a low-calorie diet. However, more research is required to confirm these findings [11].

How To Use Kalonji Seeds For Weight Loss?

When added to a balanced diet, kalonji seeds can promote weight loss. However, it is important to note that they are not an effective weight loss solution.

Kalonji with honey, lemon, and water

Drink a glass of warm water with lemon juice added to it. Take some kalonji seeds and swallow them with a glass of warm water. Eat honey at the end.

Cooking with kalonji

Make the most of the health benefits of kalonji seeds by adding them to grilled vegetables, chutneys, and salads.

Side Effects Of Kalonji Seeds

A dose of 1-3 grams per day of powder or 3-5 mL of oil has been shown to be effective for weight loss, heart health, and blood sugar control, which is approximately 1-3 grams of the powder or 3-5 mL of the oil [12].

Kalonji powder and oil supplements have been associated with mild side effects such as nausea and stomachaches.

