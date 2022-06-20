International Day of Yoga 2022: Safe And Effective Yoga Poses For Thyroid Problems Diet Fitness oi-Shivangi Karn

Internation Day of Yoga is celebrated every year on 21 June. Yoga may help prevent, treat and manage a lot of health issues. Thyroid disease is one of the most common health problems that affects around 40 per cent of the world population, and is particularly prevalent among women. [1]

Thyroid disease is mainly caused by abnormalities in thyroid gland function that secrete hormones essential for the body's metabolism, growth and thermoregulation. Abnormalities in the secretion of thyroid hormone due to causes like iodine deficiency, inflammation, genetic disorders, cancer or autoimmune diseases may lead to physical and mental health issues like weight gain, depression, muscle weakness and many others. [2]

Yoga is considered to be the best complementary therapy for people with thyroid diseases. It can help improve thyroid function and also speed up the positive effects of medications and therapies for early treatment.

Here are some of the best yoga poses suggested for people with thyroid disease. Take a look.

1. Fish Pose (Matsyasana)

This yoga asana helps open and stretch the throat region, shoulders, chest and stomach areas, which are the important areas near the thyroid gland located at the base of the neck.

How to do:

Sit on the back, spine straight and legs stretched out.

Lift the pelvic area slowly and place the hands underneath the buttocks.

The palms should be facing down, and the fingers should be pointing toward the toes.

Open the chest, bend the elbows pressing against the forearms, and lift the back slowly, raising the chest, shoulders, head and upper arms.

Now slowly drop the head back and let the top of the head touch the mat.

Hold the position for a few minutes while breathing in a relaxed way and release.

Note: Keep a folded towel if you feel any kind of strain in the neck or throat.

2. Cat-Cow Pose (Chakravakasana)

This yoga pose helps move the upper body portion in the motion of a cat-cow, which helps stimulate the thyroid gland and aid in the secretion of thyroid hormones.

How to do:

Come to a dog position, basically like an animal pose, placing both the wrists beneath the shoulders and the knees beneath the hips.

Inhale and arch the body like a cow with toes curled under, pelvis tilted back, tailbone stuck up and belly dropped below.

Take the head slowly towards the ceiling.

Now exhale and come to a cat pose by releasing the feet, taking the shoulders upward and bringing the tailbone down.

Drop the head down while doing the cat pose.

Repeat up to 5-10 breaths.

3. Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

The cobra pose is considered to be a part of the surya namaskar. It helps stretch the neck and throat region and improve the secretion and functioning of the thyroid.

How to do:

Lie down on the stomach with the palms pressing down and the hands underneath the shoulders.

Squeeze the sides of the chest with the elbows.

Inhale and slowly lift the head, chest and shoulders, as much as possible.

Keep the elbows bent slightly.

Stay in the position for a while.

Then, bring the head back to the centre and relax.

Repeat the pose 10-12 times.

To Conclude

Yoga may help provide long-term benefits to people with thyroid disease if practised daily and correctly. Also, it is crucial to practice yoga under the supervision of an expert.