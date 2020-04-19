Haemophilia Nutrition Tips: Foods To Eat And Avoid

Importance Of A Proper Diet For Haemophilia Although medication and therapies are used in the treatment of haemophilia, nutrition and diet play an equally important role. Maintaining ideal body weight, eating healthy and avoiding food items with empty calories is very important [4]. Regardless of the haemophilia type - A, B or C, it is critical to keep your joints strong and healthy, and to maintain a healthy weight to avoid muscle strains and bleeding in vulnerable joints affected by the genetic condition [5]. One of the major complications reported in individuals with haemophilia is obesity [6]. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that teenagers and children with haemophilia are almost twice as likely to be overweight as the general population [7]. Excessive weight can put a strain on the joints that can lead to bleeds. In addition to this, maintaining healthy iron levels is also important for people with haemophilia because an estimated 0.75 micrograms of iron is lost with every 15 ml of blood, pointing out the need to have an iron-rich diet [8]. Health experts point out that combining iron-rich foods with good sources of vitamin C can enhance iron absorption by the body [9]. Choose foods that are baked, broiled, or grilled than fried and are low in saturated fat.

Foods To Eat For Haemophilia Individuals with haemophilia are recommended to stick to a diet rich in whole grains, fruits and vegetables, and low in fats, added sugars and salt [10].

1. Calcium-rich Foods Calcium can help in building strong bones and maintaining healthy teeth. Calcium-rich foods can help support platelet formation and blood clotting, as well as prevent excessive wound bleeding [11]. Add foods such as broccoli, tofu, yoghurt, figs, kale, milk, cheese, soy milk, asparagus, orange, almonds etc.

2. Iron-rich Foods When you bleed due to the condition in excess, iron is lost from your body. So, having a diet with iron-rich foods can help the formation of haemoglobin in our body [12]. Include lean red meat, beans, poultry, and dried foods like raisins in your diet. Also, iron is better absorbed when you eat with vitamin C such as oranges and tomato [13].

3. Vitamin C Foods Eating a vitamin-C rich diet can help improve blood clotting and the production of collagen in our body [14]. Collagen can help reduce the severity of bruising associated with haemophilia. Include foods such as strawberries, oranges, apples, kiwi, spinach, blueberries, pineapple, papaya and Brussels sprouts [15].

4. Vitamin K Foods Beneficial for the production of prothrombin, a coagulation or clotting factor that is needed for the normal clotting of blood, and glycogen, which may help to improve our liver function and blood clotting [16]. In addition to this, consuming foods rich in vitamin K also helps to control excessive bleeding [17]. Include foods such as spinach, broccoli, turnip greens, cabbage, asparagus, dark green lettuce, oats, bran, alfalfa, canola, olive oils, green tea.

5. Vitamin B Foods Vitamin B12 and vitamin B6 helps in the production of red blood cells and all the B vitamins are rich in riboflavin and niacin which improve the blood circulation and production in your body [18]. Include foods such as bananas, peas, corn, orange juice, peanut butter, egg yolks, poultry, fish, fermented cheese, whole grains and soybeans [19]. Note: Excessive consumption can increase the risk of bleeding.

6. Stay Hydrated Hydration is very important for individuals with haemophilia. Your whole body and its system need water to function properly. Try to drink 8 to 12 cups of water every day and more if you are very active [20].

Foods To Avoid For Haemophilia Avoid foods high in saturated fat and sugar [21]. Fatty snacks, fried foods, soda, sugary candies should be avoided at any cost, while it is alright to eat a piece of chocolate or healthy sugar once in a while. Limit your intake of the following foods [22]: Sugary candy

Full-fat dairy products

Soft drinks, energy drinks and sweetened tea

Butter

Heavy sauces

Foods with trans fat such as pastries, pizza, cookies etc. In addition to this, you should avoid supplements of vitamin E or fish oil as certain supplements can make bleeding worse, so consult your doctor first. Avoid ginger, garlic and ginkgo biloba supplements as well.