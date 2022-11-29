Benefits Of Pranayama: This Yoga That Can Reverse Molecular Mechanism Of Skin Aging Diet Fitness oi-Pundreeka Valli

Over the years, the popularity of yoga has increased due to the health benefits it offers in a fast-paced life. This ancient tradition impacts your body in a positive way. Well, turning the biological clock backwards is something which most of us have tried doing at least once in our lives, by using creams, lotions and probably nothing has worked that effectively.

Numerous studies have proved that yoga fights the ageing process effectively if performed as per the yogic rules while providing positive benefits to your facial and bodily skin.

While yoga is known to improve flexibility, relieve back pain and stress, and boost energy levels, the research conducted by the US National Library of Medicine shows that yoga directly tells on the facial and bodily skin texture and quality. Wrinkles, discolouration or age spots, sagging or dry flaky skin texture can improve enormously, with regular practice of yoga.

Effect Of Pranayama

Yogic practice begins with pranayama which is its primary edifice. Asanas and pranayama in combination, together keep your body rejuvenated and young from inside and out. Pranayama brings down the effect of our fast-paced lives on our bodies. It fights against stress hormones. Relaxes our nervous system, and reduces the heart rate. Oxygen levels, increase in response to the pranayama exercise and revitalises our facial features, making the skin rosier, supple and glowing. Pranayama breathing also works on our bandhas which in turn preserve inner balance. Bandhas can improve skin tone, improve complexion, and breathe vitality into your skin. It helps in cell revitalisation.

Incorporate Pranayama into your daily yoga routine. Here's how to do it.

1. Ujjayi Pranayama (Ocean Breath) Ujjayi is nasal breathing not only supplies the body with a rich supply of oxygen but also gives a rosy glow. You can feel the rosy and radiant tinge on your face after you have completed a round of this pranayama. Sit with your spine upright. In Ujjayi breathing, both inhalation and exhalation happen through the nose. Fill the lower belly with the breath first and then the lower rib cage, the upper chest and the throat. This narrows the opening between the vocal cords creating a hissing sound. 2. Kapalabhati Pranayama (Skull Shining Breath) If your day has been particularly tiring, the Kapalabhati technique can breathe life back. The breathing is diaphragmic and it cleanses the sinuses, clears the air from the lungs and increases circulation. To practice Kapalbhati, one should be seated and see that the belly and chest are not restricted. Bring your attention to the lower abdomen and/or the hands should be placed on the lower abdomen. Upon inhaling, the lower abdomen is contracted and, upon exhaling, the breath gets forcibly expelled quickly. Repeat this as many times as possible within 60 seconds. 3. Anuloma Viloma (Alternate Nostril Breathing) If you experience spells of anxiety off and on, Anuloma Viloma practice will soothe you and bring in the calm, It also contours your nose and prevent it from drooping due to age. Sit cross-legged and use the thumb on the right to block your right nostril. . Inhale with your left nostril. Block your left nostril with right ring finger and hold your breath for a moment. Release the thumb and exhale slowly and steadily through your right nostril. Inhale again through the right nostril. Block both nostrils again and hold. Release your ring finger and exhale through the left nostril. Repeat this exercise. Ageing process isn't the same for everyone, and pranayama alone does not combat wrinkles. However, if it is done perfectly as per rules and with a purpose, it can provide umpteen benefits to our body, mind and lastly the face. Use this tool to your advantage and prepare yourself for this pranayamic process. It never failed anyone and when translated, it means the "Life force."

