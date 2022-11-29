Just In
- 16 min ago How To Control Your Emotions In A Relationship: Why Emotional Intelligence Is The Key
- 3 hrs ago Budh Gochar 2022 : Mercury Transit in Sagittarius on 03 December 2022 Effects And Remedies On 12 Zodiac Signs
- 4 hrs ago 5 Common Infections In Children And What Parents Can Do About It
- 6 hrs ago 7 Foods That Have The Biggest Impact On Blood Sugar Levels
Don't Miss
- News Meghalaya Cabinet's nod for 7 new police outposts along Assam border after Mukroh violence
- Sports ILT20 UAE: Full fixtures schedule, squads, streaming details and all you need to know
- Travel Little Diomede Island – An Island That Separates The USA And Russia
- Technology Apple iPhone 15 Could Pack Sony's Most Advanced Image Sensor; Periscope Camera Also Expected
- Movies Adivi Sesh's HIT: The Second Case To Have A Theatrical Release In Hindi!
- Automobiles 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition Launched At Rs 1.30 Lakh – Sports Bullpup Exhaust
- Finance Sharekhan Retains Buy On This Multibagger Midcap Mahindra Group Stock, Sees Robust 57% Gains
- Education DU PG Admission 2022: Schedule Released; Check Here
Benefits Of Pranayama: This Yoga That Can Reverse Molecular Mechanism Of Skin Aging
Over the years, the popularity of yoga has increased due to the health benefits it offers in a fast-paced life. This ancient tradition impacts your body in a positive way. Well, turning the biological clock backwards is something which most of us have tried doing at least once in our lives, by using creams, lotions and probably nothing has worked that effectively.
Numerous studies have proved that yoga fights the ageing process effectively if performed as per the yogic rules while providing positive benefits to your facial and bodily skin.
While yoga is known to improve flexibility, relieve back pain and stress, and boost energy levels, the research conducted by the US National Library of Medicine shows that yoga directly tells on the facial and bodily skin texture and quality. Wrinkles, discolouration or age spots, sagging or dry flaky skin texture can improve enormously, with regular practice of yoga.
Effect Of Pranayama
Yogic practice begins with pranayama which is its primary edifice. Asanas and pranayama in combination, together keep your body rejuvenated and young from inside and out. Pranayama brings down the effect of our fast-paced lives on our bodies. It fights against stress hormones. Relaxes our nervous system, and reduces the heart rate. Oxygen levels, increase in response to the pranayama exercise and revitalises our facial features, making the skin rosier, supple and glowing. Pranayama breathing also works on our bandhas which in turn preserve inner balance. Bandhas can improve skin tone, improve complexion, and breathe vitality into your skin. It helps in cell revitalisation.
Incorporate Pranayama into your daily yoga routine. Here's how to do it.
1. Ujjayi Pranayama (Ocean Breath)
Ujjayi is nasal breathing not only supplies the body with a rich supply of oxygen but also gives a rosy glow. You can feel the rosy and radiant tinge on your face after you have completed a round of this pranayama.
Sit with your spine upright. In Ujjayi breathing, both inhalation and exhalation happen through the nose. Fill the lower belly with the breath first and then the lower rib cage, the upper chest and the throat. This narrows the opening between the vocal cords creating a hissing sound.
2. Kapalabhati Pranayama (Skull Shining Breath)
If your day has been particularly tiring, the Kapalabhati technique can breathe life back. The breathing is diaphragmic and it cleanses the sinuses, clears the air from the lungs and increases circulation.
To practice Kapalbhati, one should be seated and see that the belly and chest are not restricted. Bring your attention to the lower abdomen and/or the hands should be placed on the lower abdomen. Upon inhaling, the lower abdomen is contracted and, upon exhaling, the breath gets forcibly expelled quickly. Repeat this as many times as possible within 60 seconds.
3. Anuloma Viloma (Alternate Nostril Breathing)
If you experience spells of anxiety off and on, Anuloma Viloma practice will soothe you and bring in the calm, It also contours your nose and prevent it from drooping due to age.
Sit cross-legged and use the thumb on the right to block your right nostril. . Inhale with your left nostril. Block your left nostril with right ring finger and hold your breath for a moment. Release the thumb and exhale slowly and steadily through your right nostril. Inhale again through the right nostril. Block both nostrils again and hold. Release your ring finger and exhale through the left nostril. Repeat this exercise.
Ageing process isn't the same for everyone, and pranayama alone does not combat wrinkles. However, if it is done perfectly as per rules and with a purpose, it can provide umpteen benefits to our body, mind and lastly the face. Use this tool to your advantage and prepare yourself for this pranayamic process. It never failed anyone and when translated, it means the "Life force."
- wellnessLoss Of Grip Strength In The Hands May Indicate Premature Ageing
- wellnessWhy Do We Feel Lonely As We Age? Study Explains Reasons
- parents and childrenEffective Ways To Make Your Home Safer For Ageing Family Members
- disorders cureCognitive Impairment From Severe Covid-19 Similar To 20 Years Of Ageing: Study
- skin careHow To Improve Firmness Of Your Skin As You Age: 10-Point Guide For Everyone Over 35
- wellnessExpert Article: Ageing Is Not The Only Cause For Arthritis Of The Joint; Read About The Other Causes
- wellness11 Evidence-Based Health Benefits Of Arjuna
- wellnessBarley Tea: Health Benefits, Side Effects And How To Prepare
- wellnessWhat Happens To Your Hands When You Age?
- skin careWorried About Skin Ageing? Try These Fabulous Homemade Anti-Ageing Packs To Get Youthful Skin
- skin careThe Best Anti-Ageing Beauty Hacks That You Must Try
- skin careDIY Anti-Ageing Creams For Youthful Skin