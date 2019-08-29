ENGLISH

    National Sports Day 2019: Top 10 Sports For Teenagers To Stay Fit 

    By

    On 29 August every year, National Sports Day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, the greatest hockey player who won gold medals in Olympics for India in 1928, 1932, and 1936.

    Major Dhyan Chand was known as the 'Hockey Wizard' worldwide. He was born on 29 August 1905 in Prayagraj, formerly Allahabad. The government of India had decided to celebrate his birth date as the National Sports Day in India to pay tribute and respect to the legendary hockey player.

    Dhyan Chand had scored more than 400 international goals in his entire career from 1926 to 1948. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan Award by the Government of India in 1956.

    Participating in sports improves focus and attention, makes your body energetic, helps in maintaining a healthy weight and prevents diseases later in life.

    Teenagers especially should take part in all kinds of sports activities as it boosts their self-esteem, coordination, and promotes overall fitness.

    Here is a list of 10 sports for teenagers to stay fit.

    1. Swimming

    Swimming increases your heart rate, builds your endurance, increases muscle strength, aids in maintaining a healthy weight and improves lung capacity. Swimming lessons help children to develop physical, cognitive and social skills quicker.

    2. Cycling

    Cycling is a low-impact exercise to burn fat. It elevates your happiness level, improves posture and coordination, decreases stress levels, prevents chronic diseases, increases muscle strength and flexibility, and also keeps your heart healthy.

    3. Running

    Teenagers should run regularly as they are less likely to experience muscle and bone loss as they age. The bones grow stronger by responding to physical demands and running also improves your mental and physiological health.

    4. Gymnastics

    Teenagers should get into gymnastics as it improves concentration and mental focus. It also makes the body strong and flexible and triggers their imaginations to solve problems quickly.

    5. Rowing

    The health benefits of rowing are immense such as lowering the risk of injury, increasing muscle strength, helping in maintaining a healthy weight, strengthening your back, decreasing stress to name a few.

    6. Basketball

    Teenagers who play basketball have increased spatial awareness, better decision-making capabilities, improved coordination, confidence, and reduced stress.

    7. Squash

    Squash is another sport that teenagers should take up as it boosts flexibility, develops strength and power, increases aerobic fitness, and improves hand-eye coordination.

    8. Tennis

    Tennis is another great aerobic activity for teenagers because it improves muscle tone and flexibility, increases bone density, improves metabolic function, lowers resting heart rate and blood pressure, to name a few.

    9. Volleyball

    Volleyball is another healthy sport that teenagers should opt for. It increases metabolic rate, strengthens coordination, builds agility, and boosts the mood. According to the Harvard Medical School, a person can burn between 90 to 133 calories during a half an hour game of volleyball, depending on a person's weight.

    10. Badminton

    Badminton is another sport that increases bone density, improves the functioning of the heart, increases concentration and reflex action, improves metabolic rate, muscle strength and flexibility.

