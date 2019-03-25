Easy And Healthy Raw Food Ideas For Breakfast Diet Fitness oi-Amritha K

Breakfast is the most crucial meal of the day. It kick-starts your metabolism and helps you burn calories throughout the day. Basically, you run your day on your breakfast. Be it a fruit or porridge, breakfast is necessary for your health as well as your memory and concentration [1] . An individual who does not skip out on their daily breakfast has lower levels of "bad" cholesterol (LDL) and lower chances of getting diabetes or heart diseases. It even prevents your body from gaining extra weight, as it regulates your metabolism [2] .

Skipping the first meal of your day can have huge repercussions on your body and health, as it disturbs your body's balance of fasting and eating. When you wake up in the morning, your body will have no energy to work your brain - which is when breakfast comes in! Incorporate nuts, fruits, dairy, and some grains into your breakfast, so that your body can get the required vitamins and nutrients [3] .

Raw Foods For Breakfast - Are They Good For You?

A diet that consists of raw foods involves unprocessed, whole, plant-based, and organic foods. So that is, you will be eating raw fruits, vegetables, and grains and sorts. The idea behind consuming raw foods is that, when a portion of food is heated, they tend to lose its nutrients and natural enzymes [4] . Raw foods are asserted to help ease headaches and allergies, boost immunity and memory, and improve arthritis and diabetes. There are various raw food diets that you can adopt, with veganism being the prominent one [5] .

Eating (healthy) raw foods can improve your heart health, reduce your risk of diabetes, aid weight loss, and improve digestion. While consuming raw foods, avoid animal products and focus on fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds. You can include legumes and grains too, but make sure it is sprouted or soaked before consumption [6] .

Foods To Eat

When you are planning to consume raw foods for your breakfast, the following can be added in [7] .

Fermented foods, such as kimchi and sauerkraut

Dried fruits

Raw nuts and seeds

Fresh fruits and raw vegetables

Freshly made fruit and vegetable juices

Soaked and sprouted beans, grains, and legumes

Nut milk

Milk from a young coconut

Purified water

Seaweeds

Dried wheatgrass or algae

Sun-dried fruits

Other organic, natural, or unprocessed foods

Raw nut butter

Foods To Avoid

Processed foods and snacks, such as chips and pastries [8]

Refined oils

Roasted nuts and seeds

Refined sugars and flours

Cooked fruits, vegetables, grains and legumes

Coffee and tea

Alcohol

Baked goods

Pasteurized juices

Healthy Raw Food Breakfast Ideas

Eating raw can always be confusing. For a first-timer, this can pose various restrictions as one will not be aware of the best choices. Follow these recipes and ideas to eat raw food, without giving up taste and fulfilment [9] .

1. Breakfast muesli

Ingredients

¾ cup raw nuts

10 dates, soaked and pitted

2 tablespoons coconut oil (optional)

1 cup fresh fruit (mango, berries or banana)

1 tablespoon fresh raw grated coconut

Splash nut milk, raw

Directions

In a blender, blend the nuts and dates and coconut oil together until nuts are almost finely ground. ​

Combine in a bowl with fresh fruit and grated coconut.

Top with nut milk, to taste.

2. Vegan oatmeal recipe with cinnamon and apples

Ingredients

1 cup oats

4 cups water, for soaking

4 dates or soaked figs or apricots

2 cups water for blending

1 red apple, chopped small

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Pinch of nutmeg, clove or allspice

Directions

Add the oats, dates and two cups of water in a blender and blend well till it becomes smooth.

Mix together the chopped apples, cinnamon and the spices.

Top with apples.

3. Green kale smoothie

2 cups sliced banana

2 cups freshly squeezed orange or grapefruit juice

1½ cups kale

¼ cup parsley

¼ cup cilantro

¼ cup mint leaves

Directions

Blend all of the ingredients together for 10 to 20 seconds or until the greens have completely blended in.

Add a couple of ice cubes into the mix (optional).

Serve immediately or keep it in the fridge for some time.

4. Berry pomegranate bowl

Ingredients

2 bananas

4 dates

1½ cup of frozen mixed berries

1 pomegranate

½ cup raspberries

1 tablespoon chia seeds

Directions

Blend the bananas, dates, berries, and half of the pomegranate.

Pour into a bowl.

Top it with the remaining pomegranate half, raspberries, and chia seeds.

5. Power chia porridge

1 cup almond milk

2 tbsp chia seeds

A dash of cinnamon

2 drops of raw honey

Mixed berries, for garnish

Directions

Mix almond milk and chia seeds in a medium-sized bowl.

Mix well.

Add the cinnamon, raw honey and mixed berries.

6. Raw beet and sweet potato salad

Ingredients

2 large sweet potatoes

3-4 beets

4 scallions

½ cup toasted pumpkin seeds

Directions

Peel the sweet potatoes and beets.

Using a spiralizer, cut the veggies into long curly strips. (You can use a knife to cut it into thin slices)

Mix the beet and sweet potato ribbons together in a large bowl.

Cut the scallion tops and mix in it.

7. Banana bites

Ingredients

2 bananas

Peanut butter (as you wish)

Raw nuts

Directions

Cut the bananas into small pieces.

Add the peanut butter and nuts.

Mix well.

8. Flaxseed pancake

3 cups ground flaxseed meal

2 tablespoons coconut oil

½ cup maple syrup

½ teaspoon of sea salt

¼ cup of water

Directions

Place all ingredients in a large bowl and mix thoroughly with a spoon.

Form it into pancakes.

9. Raw porridge recipe

⅓ cup chia seeds

⅔ cup of water

1 tablespoon raisins

1 tablespoon dried shredded coconut

1 teaspoon honey

Some pumpkin seeds, almonds, sunflower seeds, etc.

Directions

Put chia seeds in a bowl.

Add water.

Stir thoroughly so as to avoid clumping.

Add honey and coconut and mix more with your spoon.

Add ½ tablespoon pumpkin seeds, a few almonds, ½ tablespoon sunflower seeds etc.

10. Breakfast cereal recipe

Ingredients

1 crisp apple, chopped

1 tablespoon raisins

1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds

1 tablespoon almonds

1 tablespoon buckwheat groats

1 teaspoon flax seeds

½ teaspoon honey

⅛ teaspoon cinnamon

1 glass cashew milk

Directions

Add all the ingredients together.

Pour the cashew milk on top and consume immediately.

Now that you are aware of the different types through which you can make breakfast interesting - go ahead and try it. Enjoy tasty breakfast with numerous health benefits!

