14 Amazing Foods For Healthy Weight Gain

The number of diet plans and practices aimed at the single notion of weight-loss are plenty. However, in the same line, there are a large number of individuals trying to gain weight. Gaining weight can be as hard as losing it. Yes, although most people don't understand that, the struggle is real.

Being too skinny is often a problem of being underweight, which is bad for your health just as being obese. Studies point out that, an average man needs about 2000 to 3000 calories per day and a woman requires about 1600 to 2400 calories per day. If you are planning to gain weight, you need to exceed the number of calories to about 500 calories per day [1] . Nutritionists suggest that by increasing the appetite or by eating more you can gain weight easily. Unhealthy lifestyle and poor diet could be the reasons for you not being able to put on weight [2] .

It is advisable to gain weight in a healthy way because unhealthy weight gain can lead to high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, low metabolism, gout and decrease in the overall health. Consuming foods rich in protein and carbohydrates results in weight gain. Nutritious and calorie-rich foods also help to increase your body weight [3] .

Read on to know the different types of healthy food that will help you gain weight in a healthy way.

Foods That Help You Gain Weight

1. Peanut butter

Rich in proteins and vitamins, peanut butter is extremely beneficial for your health [4] . It is also rich in calories that help to build overall body muscles. This is one of the healthy foods that help to gain weight and build muscles. Consume peanut butter in breakfast to gain weight in a healthy manner.

2. Egg

They are rich in proteins, vitamins and minerals and help build healthy body and muscles. Have at least one egg in breakfast. Doing this for a month helps you to gain weight. An egg holds about 75 calories and comes with a ton of cooking options. You can scramble them, poach, boil, or eat them as an omelette [5] .

3. Almond

Studies reveal that almonds are one of the best foods that help to gain weight. You can eat a handful of almonds, which contain 7 grams of protein and 18 grams of healthy fats - a healthy and easy approach to gaining weight [6] .

4. Avocado

Rich in carbohydrates and good fats, incorporate avocados in your diet for healthy weight gain. Avocados are also rich in proteins that help to build muscles. This is one of the best ways to gain weight fast for men[7] .

5. Cheese

Rich in calories, fat, calcium and proteins, regular and controlled consumption of cheese is one of the healthiest options for healthy weight gain. Moderate amounts of cheese can help to build your muscles and weight gain[8] . It contains necessary vitamins, minerals and a good amount of protein that help to gain weight in a healthy way.

6. Banana

These fruits are rich in carbohydrates and calories that help to gain weight fast. Bananas are one of the great foods that you can eat to put on weight. It has more than 100 calories. They contain fibre and are good sources of potassium and essential vitamins and have a high sugar content [9] .

7. Milk

Drinking milk on a regular basis can help build muscles in a healthy manner. It is rich in proteins, calcium and carbohydrates that help to gain weight. It also contains vitamins and minerals that keep your body healthy. The fats and proteins in milk help to build muscles [10] . Likewise, milk contains both casein and whey proteins that will help in you putting on weight.

8. Whole grain

Rich in carbohydrates, fibre and proteins, consuming whole grains can help you gain weight and build muscles in a safe and natural way. Consume whole grain slices of bread, brown rice and cereals etc. These are among the best foods for weight gain in adults [11] .

9. Potato

The vegetable is rich in carbohydrates and proteins, which help build muscles and promote weight gain. Studies reveal that potatoes help add calories and carbohydrates to your body, making you gain weight faster. The starchy vegetable help to boost your calorie intake, thereby promoting healthy weight gain [12] .

10. Red meat

An amazing source of protein, controlled consumption of red meat help in building muscles and gaining weight due. Beefsteak or mutton will help you in gaining weight due to the high calories and fat content than lean meats [13] .

11. Cereals

Consuming healthy cereals like oats, granola, and multi-grains are extremely beneficial for healthy weight gain. Excellent sources of carbohydrates, calories and other healthy nutrients, these cereals can help gain weight [12] .

12. Full-fat yoghurt

Possessing a great nutritional profile with a good balance of protein, carbohydrates and fats, consuming full-fat yoghurt is a healthy and safe way to gain some weight [8] .

13. Tuna

Packed with a high content of protein and essential oils that your body needs to operate smoothly, tuna helps gain weight. Consuming the fish on a regular basis can help gain weight easily and in a healthy manner [13] .

14. Dried fruits

They are rich in proteins, carbohydrates, fibre and calories. Dried fruits are packed with vitamins and minerals that are important for bodybuilding and maintaining good health [10] .

