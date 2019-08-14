Disha Patani Shares Kickboxing Video; Here’s Why You Should Also Practice This Combat Sport Diet Fitness oi-Neha Ghosh

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has been sharing fitness videos with her fans on Instagram for quite some time. The fit actress keeps surprising her followers with her challenging workout videos every now and then. This time, she has shared a kickboxing video of hers, which shows how hard her intense workout routine is.

Kickboxing is an amazing workout which has a number of health benefits. It is considered to be one of the best workouts because your body can get balance, power, agility and strength from it.

Kickboxing focuses on powerful, intense and repetitive movements involving short stretches which are about two to three minutes long. According to a study, kicboxing improves fitness, power, flexibility, and agility and engages all the core muscle groups, thereby boosting your physical fitness [1] .

In older adults, kickboxing enhances both types of balance - anticipatory and reactive - which lowers the risk of falls and muscle weakness. When the body prepares itself for an expected force that is coming, it is referred to as anticipatory balance. And reactive balance is the type of balance that requires mind-muscle coordination, for example, you try to balance yourself when you trip.

Kickboxing benefits people with multiple sclerosis by helping to strengthen the neuromuscular control that improves balance, mobility and dual-tasking activities [1] .

Apart from the benefits that kickboxing has, you also have to be careful of back, knee, hip and shoulder strains which are common among kickboxers, according to a study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research [2] .

So, if you want to some inspiration, just take a look at her video.

Note: If you have a physical injury do not try kickboxing. Also, it is necessary to have a trainer who knows how to change a kickboxing program to your requirements, and who will introduce it in a controlled and systematic manner.

