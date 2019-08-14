ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Disha Patani Shares Kickboxing Video; Here’s Why You Should Also Practice This Combat Sport

    By

    Bollywood actress Disha Patani has been sharing fitness videos with her fans on Instagram for quite some time. The fit actress keeps surprising her followers with her challenging workout videos every now and then. This time, she has shared a kickboxing video of hers, which shows how hard her intense workout routine is.

    Kickboxing is an amazing workout which has a number of health benefits. It is considered to be one of the best workouts because your body can get balance, power, agility and strength from it.

    Kickboxing focuses on powerful, intense and repetitive movements involving short stretches which are about two to three minutes long. According to a study, kicboxing improves fitness, power, flexibility, and agility and engages all the core muscle groups, thereby boosting your physical fitness [1] .

    In older adults, kickboxing enhances both types of balance - anticipatory and reactive - which lowers the risk of falls and muscle weakness. When the body prepares itself for an expected force that is coming, it is referred to as anticipatory balance. And reactive balance is the type of balance that requires mind-muscle coordination, for example, you try to balance yourself when you trip.

    Kickboxing benefits people with multiple sclerosis by helping to strengthen the neuromuscular control that improves balance, mobility and dual-tasking activities [1] .

    Apart from the benefits that kickboxing has, you also have to be careful of back, knee, hip and shoulder strains which are common among kickboxers, according to a study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research [2] .

    So, if you want to some inspiration, just take a look at her video.

    View this post on Instagram

    💪🏽 kick starting the day🤸🏻‍♀️

    A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

    Note: If you have a physical injury do not try kickboxing. Also, it is necessary to have a trainer who knows how to change a kickboxing program to your requirements, and who will introduce it in a controlled and systematic manner.

    Virat Kohli Shares His Weight Training Exercise On Social Media

    View Article References
    1. [1] Ouergui, I., Hssin, N., Haddad, M., Padulo, J., Franchini, E., Gmada, N., & Bouhlel, E. (2014). The effects of five weeks of kickboxing training on physical fitness.Muscles, ligaments and tendons journal,4(2), 106–113.
    2. [2] August 2003 - Volume 17 - Issue 3>Incidence of Injury in Kickboxing Participation

    More KICKBOXING News

    Read more about: kickboxing disha patani fitness
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 19:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 14, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue