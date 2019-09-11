Deepika Padukone Shows Us The Secret Behind Her Enviable Body Diet Fitness oi-Neha Ghosh

Deepika Padukone is one of those actresses who is not only famous for her acting skills but also for her enviable curves.

Recently, Yasmin Karachiwala, the popular celebrity fitness trainer shared a video on Instagram with a caption saying, "You are as young as your spine is flexible..... Joseph Pilates #MondayMotivation: Deepika Padukone Advanced Bridging on the #Cadillac effortlessly. Seeing her spine move, I say she'll be young forever!!! Don't you agree?"

In the video, Deepika can be seen doing the Pilates bridge exercise on the cadillac. The Pilates bridge exercise is one of the best classical Pilates exercises for improving spinal mobility and strengthening the core and buttock muscles. This exercise also strengthens the front body and hip flexors.

The Pilates bridge exercise stiffens the posterior chain of the body i.e., the hamstrings, glutes and spinal erectors. It also stimulates the deep muscles, thus promoting better body awareness and aids in relaxation.

Developing a stable and flexible spine is important because having a strong and mobile spine lowers the risk of sustaining back injuries and reduces existing spinal problem symptoms.

People suffering from injuries have over-tensed muscles and Pilates bridging can help this by decreasing the tensed up muscles.

Overall, the bridge exercise relaxes, strengthens, stabilises and mobilises the body all at the same time and the exercise can be modified to suit anybody's ability.

How To Do The Basic Pilates Bridge Exercise

Lie on your back with your hands placed at your sides, knees should be bent, and feet on the floor.

Keep your abdominal and buttock muscles tightened.

Slowly raise your hips to create a straight line from your knees to shoulders.

Tighten your core and pull your belly button back towards your spine.

Hold this position for 20 to 30 seconds, and return to your normal position. Do at least 10 reps.

Note: Before taking up any exercise program, consult a physician.

