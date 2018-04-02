Wildevore Diet: Here's All You Need To Know

Ever wondered where the food you eat comes from?

No, right? Well, start tracking it back. The new fad diet in town is all about knowing where your food originates from and what the consequences of your choices are.

Environmental Conservationist Caroline Grindrod and Nutritionist Georgia Winfield-Hayes are making sure to actively promote the benefits of this new diet. It takes in the philosophies of veganism, ethical omnivorism, vegetarianism, flexitarianism, and clean eating. The reason this diet is such a fad is because it concentrates on the consequences of our food choices, mainly on the environment. And this along with how our health is impacted by the same food.

This diet is definitely not for someone who gives up easily. It requires some serious change of habits, some serious homework, awareness what food you're consuming, etc. If you're a mindless eater, this is just not your thing.

To be a true Wildevore is to forage for your veggies in a farm or a veggie patch, buy locally available food ingredients, or food that's been produced by environment-friendly ways. The meat consumed needs to be acquired from farms that rear animals by natural methods and there's no involvement of any artificial factor. This meat that is locally procured is got from animals that helps restore ecology and thus, is far more nutritious than the packaged meat you buy at the supermarkets.

Foods we buy from supermarkets contain 60% less minerals and vitamins than the locally-bought foods. This makes us crave nutrient-rich foods and we confuse our body by consuming all the wrong foods.

Foods that are commercially grown or meat that is commercially sold is from farms owned just to sell the products and make a living out of it. What we need to aim to consume are foods that are not commercially grown, foods that don't put pressure on land. Instead, foods that are grown in a healthy ecosystem.

Another aim of this diet is to eliminate the difference between non-meat eaters and meat eaters.

In an interview with The Ecologist, Georgia said, "We want everyone to realise they eat life forms from a cycle of birth, life, death and decay. You can make local and sustainable choices when eating meat and you can make local and sustainable choices when eating plants - we all need to take responsibility for doing better."

She also said, "Meat that is allowed on the diet is from farms that help to restore ecology."

"Animals can be used to regenerate land or degrade it. And in fact much land requires herbivores to help regenerate the ecosystem, it's just most farming systems don't function this way and the animals are degrading the land," she added.

Thus, eating or not eating meat does not matter. It matters on how we take steps to build healthy ecosystems in the land that we either use to cultivate the vegetables or to rear the animals whose meat we consume.

Vegan diets work wonders maybe for one or two weeks by cleansing the body. But in a long run, they are extremely harmful for our bodies. Vegan foods like Soya and Coconut Oil are hormone-disrupting foods. And since Vegans consume no meat, a deficiency of Omega-3 Fatty Acids associates with an inflammation of the brain, leading to depression.

Farms should be like natural bank reserves, where we not just take, but also give back. It needs to be a mutual relationship. We should look to preserve the grasslands and forests. We need to stop cutting these down just to avail land for our benefit.

We need to rewire our palates to suit the healthy and more sustainable diet. This will keep our body, mind and surroundings happy and healthy.

"Our food is a shadow of what true hunter-gathers eat. There's, of course, no way we can all live or eat from the 'wild' anymore - we've destroyed most of it. But we can take steps to build healthy ecosystems in all the land that grows food for humans. This is the only sustainable way we can live on this planet," Georgia concludes.

The best way to live is to live in harmony with nature.

And Wildevore will get you there! Go Wildevore!