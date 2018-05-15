What is Cambridge Diet? All You Need To Know About This New Trend

One of the pre-requisites of healthy living is the presence of an ideal BMI. The Body Mass Index of an individual takes into play the height and weight of an individual and based on the ratio between these two vital parameters, it determines how healthy (or unhealthy) an individual is.

Now, while height of an individual is fixed and there is practically nothing we can do about it in our adult life, the weight of an individual can be altered.

Now, gaining of weight is an easy talk. After all, all that you have to do here is eat a lot of food (preferably food that is carbohydrate based and is rich in calories).

However, it is sad to note that losing weight is not all that easy. You just cannot stop your carbohydrate intake all of a sudden. This will lead to not just an abrupt fall in your blood pressure but will also result in a lot of health issues.

At the same time, no matter how hard you exercise, if the workout is not appropriate, you will not loose any weight. Thus, having established that a lot of careful planning is required in the implementation of a diet plan, it is important for us to realize that there are a number of dieting options that are available to someone who wants to lose weight.

This article discusses about one such diet that is becoming all the way more popular with each passing day. We are talking about the Cambridge diet here.

• What Is It?

Broadly speaking, the Cambridge diet is something that enables you to lose weight at a very fast rate without taking a toll on your health. Here, the candidate is made to take a number of nutrition bars, soups and shakes to meet his or her nutritional requirements.

Thus, the person concerned has to live on the range of meal supplements that are recommended for him. Based on the current weight of the person and his or her target weight, there are six flexible diet plans. The minimum calories that one can lose per day through this diet is as low as 415 with the highest going all the way up to 1500 calories per day.

• How Does It Work?

As stated earlier, this diet takes into consideration the needs and demands of the body and the same is charted out by specialist consultants. Based on the target, the Cambridge diet can be incorporated as an add on to the regular diet or it can be taken up as the sole form of nutrition to the body. As one progresses through this diet, the intensity of the same is adjusted by the specialist. That way, it is ensured that the body does not lose out on the nutrition while embarking on the path of weight loss. This diet requires quite some guidance and support with respect to the maintenance of the diet once the required weight loss has been achieved.

• Cambridge Diet in the Indian Context

The Cambridge diet was introduced way back in the 1970s by an English doctor, Dr. Alan Howard. This diet makes all the way more sense in the indian context. This is because, in the Indian context, rice and roti are the staple food and both of them are rich in calories and that makes weight loss an insurmountable hurdle for many people. As of 2018, the Cambridge diet adheres to the recommendations listed by the IMA.

• Safety Aspect

For a normal healthy adult, if the daily calorie intake comes down to less than 600 per day, it is going to have some immediate impact on the body. The side effects include bad breath, dizziness and insomnia. While most of it is expected and precautionary measures are taken by the specialist who prescribe the diet for you, it is not recommended that you continue with this for a prolonged period of time. Ideally, no one is supposed to be having a diet that has less than 1000 calories intake per day for a period of more than 12 days at a stretch. However, on a positive note, since in most cases the diet is dictated by an expert, the safety aspect is well taken care of in the Cambridge diet.