What Happens To Your Body When You Lose 10 Pounds

When you are on a weight loss plan, realising that you have lost minimal weight brings the excitement and the urge to lose more weight, even if the lost weight is just 10 pounds, which is approximately 4.5 kg.
Even though losing 10 pounds is very less, this itself can lower the levels of cholesterol and fatty triglycerides, and decrease blood pressure. This benefits those who are obese or overweight.
According to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, losing just 5 to 10 per cent of your current weight for over 6 months will decrease the risk of heart disease and other heart-related conditions like atherosclerosis, stroke, heart attack and congestive heart failure.
Read on to know the things that happen to your body when you lose 10 pounds.
1. Lowers Diabetes Risk
A person who is weighing 10 to 20 extra pound extra is at a significantly greater risk of type 2 diabetes compared to people who have a healthy weight. It is said that around 80 per cent of people who are overweight or obese are at a higher diabetes risk. When your body loses 10 pounds, it not only lowers your blood sugar levels but also improves the body's ability to regulate insulin levels.
2. Boosts Heart Health
Loss of body weight takes away the strain from your heart. According to the American Heart Association, losing as few as 10 pounds can help manage or prevent high blood pressure which is very vital for heart health. Because when there is a rise in blood pressure, it could lead to atherosclerosis and other heart diseases.
3. Promotes Sleep
When you lose 10 pounds, you are more likely to sleep better at night, which means your cortisol levels are lowered. When there is a decrease in cortisol levels, there is less stress and less cravings for sugar and you get a better sleep. When you are overweight, you are putting yourself at a risk for sleep apnea. Losing just 10 pounds of body weight can have a positive impact on sleep apnea symptoms.
4. Lowers The Risk Of Cancer
Being overweight or obese is strongly associated with certain types of cancer like gallbladder, prostate, kidneys, colon and breast. According to a study report, women who gain more than 20 pounds after the age of 18, double their risk of postmenopausal breast cancer. So, losing just 10 pounds will lower the risk to a certain extent.
5. Raises Healthy Cholesterol Levels
When you are overweight, your bad cholesterol is at a high level and the good cholesterol is at a low level. This puts you at a risk of many diseases. But, the good news is that losing at least 10 pounds of body weight will lower your bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol.
6. Eases Arthritis
Another thing that happens to your body when you lose 10 pounds is you have reduced risk of knee and hip issues. Because the excess fat storage in the body creates and releases pro-inflammatory chemicals. According to the Arthritis Foundation, losing 10 pounds can benefit your bones in a large way.
7. Benefits Your Mental Health
Nothing can replace the happiness you experience when you lose 10 pounds of your weight because this gives you the motivation, energy and self-confidence to continue. You will learn to love and value yourself at any size by treating your body right and caring enough about yourself. This impacts your mental health in a large way.
