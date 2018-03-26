Want To Get The Maximum Health Benefits From Green Tea? Here's How You Can Do It

In all probabilities you have already heard about the amazing benefits of green tea in print and on TV advertisements. The hype about its great weight loss properties and umpteen other benefits have made green tea the new blue-eyed child of the 'lose weight' bang wagon of health products.

We don't blame them though, this refreshing drink has us too in awe and wonder with its high amount of antioxidant content, high amount of catechins and other skin and health benefits we are so excited to share with you today.

You might have already wondered about how it works? Is it safe? How much green tea should you drink? when? and etc.

Well, we are here today with all the answers you will ever need on know about the benefits of green tea for your body. So let's get started!

Does Green Tea Really Help In Burning Fat And Losing Weight?

Well, let's get the most important thing clear first. Drinking green tea in itself can not miraculously help you in melting away fat while you enjoy lounging in the sun. It should be complemented with proper diet and a round of everyday exercise too. But the good news is green tea increases the effectiveness of your body's fat-burning capabilities.

Green tea contains catechin, polyphenols, etc. It is known to stimulate insulin sesitivty and increase the use of fatty acids by liver cells of the body, hence reducing the intake of carbs by your body. In simple language, it helps your body burn more fat while you are doing your routine exercises.

It also contains caffeine that is known to induce thermogenesis that helps your body in the oxidation of the body fat.

If you complement your everyday workout or exercise with a cup of green tea, it is implicit that your body will burn more calories and in turn help you lose more weight.

How Much Green Tea Should You Have In A Day?

While antioxidants can be really great for your body and overall health in many more ways than just aiding weight loss, it is also important to note that too much of antioxidants is not desirable.

It is completely safe to consume about 2-3 cups of green tea in a day for being healthy. But make sure you do not consume more than 5 cups in a day, as it can lead to toxicity and damage your liver.

To keep your weight loss goals in mind, stay away from sugar or honey to enhance the taste and satisfy your sweet tooth. Just drink it after infusing in hot water for a few minutes. If you cannot do without sugar, use sweeteners like stevia as substitutes

When Should You Ideally Have Green Tea?

Nutritionists opine that having green tea as an early morning beverage may not be a good idea. On an empty stomach, it can disturb the balance because of its alkaline nature. Instead, take it after a glass of warm water, lime and honey.

That being said, it is also not advisable to have it exactly after your meals, since it can dilute your digestive juices and cause an improper digestion.

We suggest that the best time to have green tea is 40 to 50 minutes after you have had a meal. Like breakfast or lunch. It is great to have green tea at least half hour before you plan to exercise for best weight loss results.

Along with the superb weight loss benefits of green tea, it is also known for its other health benefits which you'd be thrilled to know, they are as given out below.

1. The antioxidants in green tea have anti-ageing properties, making your skin look healthier.

2. It is known to reduce the risk of certain cancers, like breast cancer, prostate cancer and colorectal cancer.

3. It improves the health of your brain cells and can reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases in an individual.

4. It kills bacteria in your mouth and improves dental health

5. Green tea lowers the risk of type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

6. It gives you energy and improves the overall health of the body.

With these amazing health and beauty benefits of green tea, we are sure you would be making this healthy natural beverage a staple in your everyday diet. So, make sure you follow up all the dos and don'ts of green tea consumption and you can reap the benefits of green tea, not just to lose weight but to achieve the best of health benefits that it offers.