The Complete Weight-Loss Guide For Men Over 40

Forty isn't old at all. Although the most obvious concerns for 40-plus men are rooted in low energy, poor sleep, having no time to train and sedentary lifestyle, let us tell you that you've still got the capacity to build muscles and transform your shape.

There's no reason why, even at this age, you can't turn your fitness and physique quotient around with the right approach.

Yes, you heard it right. The right approach. And that, firstly, means dumping the average "Top 10 Tips" posts that clutter up the Internet.

In this article, we'll share far more valuable and an in-depth approach towards weight loss for all men who are in their 40s and out of shape right now. Let's dive in!

The Building Blocks Of Weight Loss:

Our first piece of advice for men who proactively want to lose weight is to understand the two basic foundations of weight loss. They are:

1. Proper Diet

2. Regular Exercise

In pursuit of burning belly fat and staying healthy, men over 40 need to abide by totally different eating habits in comparison to younger guys. Eating foods that are nutritious but lean at the same time is key to shedding those unnecessary extra pounds.

Although a lot of fad diets will tell you that you need to drastically cut down on your food intake or totally alter the types of food that you eat, let us tell you that's not true at all!

All you need to do is keep a count on your calorie intake, stay aloof from meat and alcohol, resist refined carbs, and focus on fish, aim for 25 to 30 grams of high-quality protein with each meal.

You can either write to us or consult your personal nutritionist to get a sustainable diet plan for exactly what you should be eating throughout the day for effective weight loss.

Once you have nailed down a sustainable diet, you are now ready to get into exercises that will cut into your waistline. Depending on your lifestyle and fitness, you can either opt for a full fledged 30-mins-workout regimen daily or carry out short intense workouts that provide the same rigorousness of a full-blown workout.

Choose between supersets, high-intensity interval training, weights and metabolic resistance training for the best results.

How To Get Motivated For Weight Loss:

Now since you have got the basics of weight loss right, you need to ensure that you can stick with it even if you don't see manifest transformation over night.

And in order to stick to your weight loss regimen like a habit, the mere desire to lose weight often isn't enough. You need to learn a few tricks that are proven to keep you on track. Below they are.

1. Find Your Reason- Everyone has their different reasons for losing weight, but it's a must for you to find it before you get into losing weight. Is it your family? Your personal health? Or just living long enough to see each one of your kids get settled?

It totally depends on you. But finding a purpose is irreplaceable if you want to stick to your goal. So dig a little deeper within yourself and you'll find your reason.

2. Set A Goal- The step next to finding your motivation is setting realistic and achievable goals for yourself. Smart goals are those which are specific, relevant, measurable, achievable, and time-bound.

3. Track Your Progress- Keeping a track of your progress is another great way to make sure that you're never deviated from your goals. It doesn't matter whether you journal every morning or every night, penning down your weight loss journey will double up one day as your story of successes and struggles.

The Steps To Effective Weight Loss In Men Over 40:

You're over 40. And battling that bulge around your belly isn't quite as simple as it used to be when you were 25. No need to beat yourself up.

We'll guide you through a comprehensive process of eating, exercising, and various other tricks to lose stubborn body fat. C'mon, turn back the clock!

Key Point #1- Sleep is foundational! You can't afford to compromise with at least 6-7 hours of sleep every night. Sleep deprivation destroys the hormonal equilibrium in your body which is needed to lose weight.

Key Point #2- Figure out the WHY behind your weight loss journey-what motivates you to a DEEP emotional ground to lose weight.

Key Point #3- Make a lifestyle-shift towards simple and sustainable eating.

Key Point #4- Even if not exercising in the gym, start 30-45 minutes of daily activity. Your body needs a minimum daily movement or maybe even hit its threshold so that it can properly regulate your hunger levels.

Key Point #5- Once the above steps are going good for you, start getting into formal exercises. Combine high-intensity interval training and strength training into a time-efficient routine to get the best results.

The methodology shared in this article is actually very simple. Don't underestimate its simplicity as the success of this programme lies in consistently applying these fundamentals for proven weight loss for men over 40.

