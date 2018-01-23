Ranveer Singh's Diet And Fitness Tips For A Perfect Chiselled Body

2. Breakfast Is Important

There is a reason why breakfast is called the most important meal of the day. Ranveer advises to never miss out on breakfast, as it is essential to fuel your body. His day starts with a high-carb diet to fuel his system. It consists of chicken, egg whites, fresh fruits and vegetables.

3. Cardio Training

The actor's workout includes 1 hour cardio training in the morning to burn fat and 1 hour training in the evening. His workout starts with a 10-minute of warm-up followed by a 20-minute high-intensity interval training (HIIT). This training consists of vigorous exercises like dips, push-ups and pull-ups.

4. Stamina Is Necessary

If you are working out non-stop, stamina is what is required. According to Ranveer, to achieve that state of 25 minutes of rigorous workout stamina, one has to start slowly and then keep pushing the limits. One cannot just go and workout HIIT on the first day of your fitness regimen.

5. Six-Pack Abs Workout

Ranveer's secret to six-pack abs is that it's not only tough to workout to get those abs but also very tough to maintain it. You need to prepare for months in advance and have to drastically control the intake of food and water. You should always follow a correct diet plan as suggested by your trainer and do regular abs workout for better results.

6. Protein For Dinner

If you are going to the gym in the evening, Ranveer suggests to keep a high-protein diet for dinner. The actor relies more on natural sources of protein more than artificial protein. He eats boiled vegetables, pulses, chapatti and salad or sprouts for dinner, so that it gets digested easily.

7. Fixed Mealtimes

Ranveer advises that diet plays an important role in your physical development and should be nutritious. So, you should always take a proper diet at the correct time and having late dinners and lunch is not good for the health and may lead to obesity and heart problems.

8. Outdoor Activities

Apart from hitting the gym, Ranveer likes to indulge himself in outdoor activities. His flexible physique is the result of indulging himself in activities like swimming, cycling and playing outdoor sports. So, he advises this to his fans as well!

9. Avoid Alcohol

Ranveer doesn't drink and this has helped him immensely to achieve this physique. Alcohol tends to make your immune system weak and it cuts down on the effects of any workout that you have done before. So, quit drinking if you want to get the desired results.

10. Sweet Cravings In Weekends

The foremost golden rule for Ranveer is to cut off sugar from his diet plan. He was on a strict diet without any sugar but he would prefer having sweets once in a week. So, he advises everyone to have a cheat day and indulge in sugar and junk food and then burn it out the next day at the gym.