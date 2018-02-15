How To Lose Weight Without Dieting (Simple Weight Loss Tips)

1. Eat A Nutritious Breakfast

There is a reason why doctors ask us not to skip our breakfast. It's because this first meal of the day not only neutralizes the excess acid secreted by our stomach overnight, it also prevents us from going overboard and eating too much during lunch.

But that does not mean you should make your breakfast a smorgasbord of fatty sausages, bacon, and fries.

Instead, have a nutritious and fibre-rich breakfast, like a bowl of whole-grain cereal or avocado toast with scrambled eggs, which will keep you full until it's lunch time and will give you enough energy to keep going, but not enough to become fat.



2. Have 5 Meals A Day

Numerous studies have found that those who eat multiple small meals throughout the day are more likely to lose weight than those who eat three large meals a day during the conventional meal hours.

Just remember to eat something healthy during your mid-morning and evening snack time, like some fruits, and finish your dinner before 7 o'clock every day to give your digestive tract some time to wind down before bed.

3. Drink More Water

The reason behind this is three-fold.

One, we often end up eating food when we are thirsty, since food items contain some amount of water in them too.

Two, drinking more water keeps us full and prevents untimely hunger pangs from irritating us.

And three, water is essential for the proper functioning of our body, especially the liver, kidneys, brain, and digestive tract.

4. Track Your Footsteps And Train Your Mind

A fascinating study in the United States was done on hotel maids, where one-half were told that their daily housekeeping activities were scientifically considered as intense as hitting the gym, while the other half was not.

After a month, the maids were weighed and it was discovered that more than 60% of the women in the group that had been told their daily job was as good as exercise had lost weight!

This study demonstrates the importance of training your mind to see daily activities in a new light. And fitness trackers work on the same principle, by telling you how many kilometers you have walked in a day based on your total number of footsteps.

On an average, 10,000 footsteps every day is considered enough exercise to help you lose weight in 1 month.

5. Eat More Superfoods

Certain foods are called superfoods because eating them on a regular basis can keep diseases at bay, improve your digestion, and help you reduce your weight.

These superfoods include berries, avocados, whole-grain products, fish, and walnuts.

6. Play A Sport Or Go For Zumba

I speak from personal experience, when I say that playing a sport or dancing is a far better way to lose weight than anything else. And by sport, I mean the one you actually love playing (and yes, swimming is a sport).

You just have to be regular at whatever you choose to do and remember that you will only see results after a few months. But those results will last!

7. Stop Eating So Much Sugar

Numerous studies have proven without a doubt how addictive and fattening sugar is. Maybe that's why the world is facing a never-seen-before epidemic of obesity!

So, do yourself a favour and stop eating sugar. You don't have to go cold turkey, but you can gradually reduce your consumption until your tongue becomes accustomed to picking up the natural sweetness in most foot items.

8. Build Some Muscles

Ladies, before you skip this point, read this: women and men are fundamentally different in their physiology. Therefore, you will never bulk up the way a man will when you both do the same weightlifting exercise.

Instead, you should lift weight and tone up because muscles consume a lot of energy throughout the day for their upkeep, which spikes your metabolism and burns through your fat stores.