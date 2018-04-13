Is It Healthy To Eat Bananas On An Empty Stomach?

Breakfast is an essential meal that every individual must have. It must be eaten in king size with a plate full of nutritious and healthy dishes. But in the hustle-bustle of life, it is seen that several of us tend to skip our breakfast.

Workaholic people are in an immense hurry, often grabbing a banana or apple and rush for the office. But this is a very wrong habit. Although banana is one of the best nutritious foods, its high content of potassium and magnesium can cause an imbalance in the levels of the minerals in the body if it is eaten on an empty stomach.

It is best to avoid eating a banana on an empty stomach. This fruit promotes heart health; controls blood pressure reduces fatigue, constipation, ulcer, and many more. It stimulates the production of hemoglobin and cures anemia.

But all these nutritive benefits will be rendered in the body only if the banana is consumed at the right time. Besides creating an imbalance in the magnesium and potassium level, the acidic nature of banana aggravates and causes bowel problems if it is consumed on an empty stomach. Bananas are a good breakfast option, but it is best to remember the right time of its consumption.

Health Benefits Of Bananas

The nutritious value of banana is known to one and all. Doctors recommend bananas, as they are an excellent source of potassium, magnesium, and fiber. It satiates your hunger and boosts up your energy level. Bananas contain 25 percent of sugar content in them and they turn out to be the energy boosters required for the functioning of the body. Besides, bananas even contain tryptophan, Vitamin B, iron, and vitamin B6.

Say No To The Banana On An Empty Stomach

With all its nutritional value, it is seen that bananas, when consumed with other meals, provides more nutrition other than when eaten on an empty stomach. Some research reveals that bananas contain a high amount of sugar, which induces energy in the body, but if eaten on an empty stomach, the energy gets drained out after a few hours. It also makes you feel sluggish, fatigued, and sleepy.

Several nutritionists are of the opinion that it is a good way to kick-start the day by consuming bananas, but it should be merged with other foods as well. As stated earlier about the acidic nature of banana, it can be minimized if the banana is consumed with some soaked dry fruits. Besides, eating a banana on an empty stomach can lead to cardiovascular ailment as the high level of magnesium causes an imbalance.

What Does Ayurveda Say?

Ayurveda, one of the ancient books that talks about health, wellness, and nutrition, suggests that we should avoid consumption of any fruit on an empty stomach. It is not just banana that one must avoid, but in general, fruits must be avoided on an empty stomach in the morning.

This is because, nowadays, it is indeed rare to find out natural fruits. What we eat is grown artificially with the help of chemicals. So, when we consume fruits on an empty stomach, these chemicals can directly enter the body and cause health hazards, instead of providing the nutritive value of the fruit.

So Should We or Shouldn't We?

It is a good habit to eat healthy food at the start of the day and especially by consuming bananas. But you must remember to combine it with other healthy foods to make a complete breakfast meal. Pair it with other fruits or food items and enhance the nutritious value of the meal. In this manner, you can even avoid any health problems and, at the same time, start your day with a healthy meal.

Making Breakfast Extra Healthy With Bananas

Given below are certain banana recipes which you must try at home to make bananas more nutritious and healthy at the start of the day.

Banana Oatmeal Cookies:

This is a delicious dish to kick-start the morning and energize your body. For this, you will require bananas, a cup of plain oats, maple syrup, and raw nut butter. Mix them well and bake to make this healthy and tasty dish.

Berry Banana Cereal:

This is one of the easiest breakfast options for people who are always in a hurry. For this, you will need a bowl of warm skimmed milk, sliced bananas, and some sliced berries. Mix it well and enjoy a delicious cereal meal in the morning.

Chocolate Banana Smoothie:

Smoothies are loved by all, especially kids. So, if you intend to give your child a tasty yet nutritious food, then serve them a glass of chocolate-banana smoothie. For preparation, you will need a blender. In the blender, pour in a glass of milk, cocoa powder, and slices of banana. Mix them well till it gets a frothy look. The creamy texture of the smoothie is mouth-melting and it satiates your hunger as well.