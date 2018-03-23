Is eating eggs and bananas together good for you?

Is it dangerous to eat bananas and eggs together? We all have heard about various food combinations which should be avoided as they are bad for you like cereal with milk and orange juice. Milk contains a protein called casein and orange juice contains citric acid, the reaction between these two result in curdling of milk.

Talking about bananas, they are a good source of various vitamins and minerals such as magnesium & potassium that help maintain good heart-health. Additionally, they provide carbohydrates, approximately 1-2 grams of protein, dietary fiber and more than 80 calories that adds to the energy quotient.

Eggs too are a rich source of a variety of vitamins and minerals such as calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, etc. along with high levels of protein. In a combined form, the benefits of both foods are tremendous. Let's explore some of the major advantages of having bananas with hard boiled eggs or in various dish forms.

For people involved in physical activities on a regular basis, or for those who strive to work on body building workouts to strengthen as well as enlarge the body-muscles, both bananas eggs would be an ideal diet. The only thing to be careful about, is to have both these foods after the workout, and definitely not right before working out. Since the combination can be heavy for the stomach, having them before undergoing the strenuous physical exercise could put immense load on the digestive system, thereby causing indigestion. This may not be a good idea after all. Although, for a boost in the energy levels, having this combination around an hour or more before working out may be a good option. It goes a long way in providing the necessary pre-workout nutrition. Hence, for those who wish to stay fit, or lose weight while eating healthy, this is one of the best combinations.

Bananas and eggs (together as well as individually) interestingly help increase the chances of conception. For many women dealing with fertility related concerns, both these foods could enhance the fertility aspect. Banana helps regulate hormonal imbalances, which is one of the major reasons for infertility in women. Low Vitamin D levels are another reason for infertility in few women. Eggs, consisting of Vitamin D, help ensure the required levels of Vitamin D to improve the fertility in such women.

Both bananas and eggs offer benefits, if consumed during pregnancy as well. For women complaining of nausea or morning sickness during mostly the first trimester of pregnancy, bananas provide Vitamin B6, Potassium and Fiber that help ease the condition. During the 2nd trimester, having egg yolk helps develop the baby's brain due to the presence of a nutrient called choline in egg. Additionally, it helps revitalize the mother's brain as well.

Both bananas and eggs offer benefits, if consumed during pregnancy as well. For women complaining of nausea or morning sickness during mostly the first trimester of pregnancy, bananas provide Vitamin B6, Potassium and Fiber that help ease the condition. During the 2nd trimester, having egg yolk helps develop the baby's brain due to the presence of a nutrient called choline in egg. Additionally, it helps revitalize the mother's brain s well.

These are few of the undeniable benefits of having bananas and eggs together, or one by one. If we talk about popular recipes including banana and eggs, pancakes prepared with ripe banana and eggs are one of the most favored recipes. The other options are waffles, muffins & flapjacks. These are good options for breakfast or snacks, and are usually combined with honey, maple syrup, golden syrup, butter, sugar, chocolate chips, nuts, oatmeal or any option that enhances the taste or quality. All these recipes are quick and easy to prepare. Some people even prefer preparing more batter and keeping them refrigerated for as long as 4-5 days. It doesn't usually affect the overall taste of the pancakes, and makes for a healthy breakfast or snack option too.

There was a fake news doing rounds on the social media some time back. It said- A man had banana and egg together, and the result turned out to be fatal for him, since he collapsed on the spot and died! This news was later proved to be a rumor spread by a certain set of people looking for sensationalism, at the expense of sending out an immensely wrong message to the society! Therefore, it is most advisable to try the combination of bananas and eggs for yourself, without paying any heed to the unverified stories by others. Its true that some people are allergic to certain foods or food combinations, but that is totally person-specific, and cannot be taken as harmful, and definitely not fatal for the others.

