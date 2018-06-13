Is Bread Bad For You When You Are Trying To Lose Weight?

Do you have a love-hate relationship with bread? If yes, then you will find this article interesting. Bread is the staple diet for people around the world and it has been a part of the diet for ages. Let's find out if bread is bad for you when you are trying to lose weight.

Most of you are quitting eating bread because it contains large amounts of carbohydrates and refined flour. Bread seems to be the new enemy of weight-conscious people.

When you are hungry, stressed, and tired, you may be reaching out for bread products. But the next thing you do is think about your weight, right?

You could follow these simple rules while choosing the right bread:

If you are shopping for a loaf of bread, ensure that for every 10 grams of carbohydrate there is 1 gram of fibre.

If the label reads sugar, sucrose, fructose, corn syrup, and white flour, the bread is mostly simple carbohydrates and should be limited.

Opt for organic wheat bread as organic wheat has a lower exposure to pesticides, providing a healthier bread option.

Sourdough bread is a type of fermented bread. The fermentation process starts by providing a lot of healthy bacteria that aid in balancing the digestive system and help manage your metabolism. Choose fermented bread when eating bread for boosting your health.

You can go to a bakery to choose the bread as well as bakeries make fresh bread daily and these do not contain a ton of salt and preservatives that are found in a traditional loaf bread in the supermarkets or grocery stores.

Look for bran, barley, and rye bread as these types of bread are packed with fibre. They also contain beta-glucan, a soluble fibre that increases the amount of time it takes for your stomach to become empty.

While baking bread at home, use coconut flour instead of white flour. As coconut flour has fewer carbohydrates and 11 times as much fibre.

Also, you could choose the types of bread that are made with seeds and nuts as they pack a ton of nutrition. Compared to regular white bread, they are more filling and satisfy your stomach because they have a low glycemic index.

Pair your bread with healthy fats, protein, tofu or meat that will balance the carbohydrates in the bread.

When dining out, skip grilled cheese bread sandwich as they are full of fat and calories.

The best bread to eat to lose weight is eating whole grain bread as they contain whole grains that are good for weight management and will provide your body with ample amounts of nutrients.

In a study conducted, people on a low-calorie diet that included whole grains such as whole wheat bread have lost more belly fat than those who ate only refined grains like white rice and white bread.

Whole grains provide more vitamins, fibre, and minerals than refined grains. You could also go for multi-grain bread.

Check these on the label before buying a whole grain bread for weight loss:

The bread should say 100 per cent whole grain or 100 percent whole wheat or maybe both.

One slice of bread shouldn't have more than 3 grams of sugar.

One slice of bread should have at least 3 grams of fibre.

The ingredients list should not contain hydrogenated oils, artificial sweeteners, or high fructose corn syrup.

Bread And Type 2 Diabetes

Research shows that consuming starchy foods like bread, processed food, and sugar-sweetened beverages and eating less red meat along with increased intake of vegetables, fruits, fish, whole grains, and poultry will lower the risk of getting type 2 diabetes.

Eating carbohydrates in any form will raise your blood sugar levels, but not all the carbohydrates are same. Refined grains and sugars increase your blood sugar levels quickly than complex carbohydrates which are found in vegetables.

Complex carbs get digested slowly in the body and their ability to spike blood glucose levels is limited. This is particularly important for people suffering from type 2 diabetes. So, people should cut back on white bread and incorporate multi-grain bread into their diet.

Bread And Gluten Intolerance

Are you gluten intolerant? Then you might find it difficult to consume bread. Many people cannot tolerate gluten because they have celiac disease and for them avoiding bread is necessary.

How Much Bread Should You Eat In A Day To Lose Weight?

According to the dietary guidelines, carbohydrates provide 45 to 65 per cent of your daily calorie intake. If you are eating a 2000-calorie diet, you should aim for about 225 to 325 grams of carbohydrates per day.

But in case when your weight loss is concerned, you will lose weight quickly by eating around 50 to 150 grams of carbohydrates. Also, keep your portions in mind while eating bread.

