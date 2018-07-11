Hina Khan, the Bigg Boss contestant who created quite a stir while she was inside the house has again grabbed eyeballs with her sculpted back. In this article, we will be writing about how to get a sculpted back like Hina Khan.

Hina Khan has time and again proved that she is the hotness quotient when it comes to fashion. On Instagram, she lately posted a picture of her super sexy back which is a perfect motivation for all her followers to hit the gym. She keeps herself up-to-date on her social media page to motivate people and spread awareness.

She practices certain exercises which help her body stay in shape and maintain strength. Well-toned back muscles not only look stunning but also make your body look slimmer.

Here is a perfect guide to get a sexy and sculpted back.

1. Watch Your Diet

Food plays a vital role in defining your mid-section. So, incorporating a healthy, well-balanced and low in fat diet is necessary. Eat nutritious and wholesome foods instead of packaged and refined foods because wholesome foods are high in fibre, antioxidants and various vitamins and minerals.

Foods which are rich in fibre are vegetables, whole grain cereals, fruits, whole grain bread and unpolished rice. Having these will keep your tummy full and help you lose weight. A well-balanced diet includes carbohydrates, proteins, fats and plenty of water.

2. Yoga

A toned back will not only make your back look sexy but also it implies good health, physical strength and muscular aesthetics. These asanas include mountain pose, bow pose, squat pose and unsupported bow pose. These poses will boost your stamina, tone your body beautifully and de-stress you.

3. Savour Your Food

They say eating slowly and savouring your food will help you in concentrating on your food and make your weight loss easier. Relishing your meal by eating slowly will aid in better food digestion and also prevent overeating.

4. Hydrate Your Body

Drink at least eight glasses of water regularly. Make yourself detox water or fruit-infused water that will not only tone your body but also help you lose weight. You can also add these foods which are high in water content like watermelon, tomatoes, pineapples, oranges, cucumber, among others.

5. Limit Alcohol Intake

When you are drinking alcohol, know that you are consuming empty calories and zero nutrients. Drinking alcohol will increase the chances of liver damage and stomach ulcers. It is better that you drink occasionally by compensating it with an extra hour of training.

6. Workout Is A Must

Want to get a toned back? You need to burn fat by doing pilates and yoga which is a part of a workout plan. It will improve flexibility and sculpt your back. Performing certain back exercises will target the long, flat muscles between and below your shoulder blades.

Push-ups are a great workout exercise, for reducing back fat and toning the arms.

Opposite arm and leg balance exercise if done regularly can do wonders for your back.

Kneeling rear fly is a simple exercise to get a toned and sexy back.

Split stance extension, Swiss ball Y-raise, dumbbell one point row are some of the other exercises that you could do.

7. Activities For A Toned back

Doing cardio exercises can burn 900-1200 calories a week. These activities include the following:

Cycling is an excellent exercise for toning the lower body by burning 400 calories an hour.

Running is a great exercise that will help you burn 400 calories an hour.

Going for a walk in the morning, evening or afternoon will let you burn 300 calories an hour.

Walking uphill increases the walking intensity and shapes the legs and hips. This will let you burn 400 calories an hour.

Swimming is a low-impact exercise that works on the whole body and it will let you burn 400 calories an hour.

Hina Khan's sexy back will make you envious. The television actress is a gym freak and her back proves that fitness matters to her a lot.

