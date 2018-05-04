How To Stay Hydrated In Summers: 8 Simple Tips

Summer is here and the Sun with all its might is shining down upon us. Though the sun is the primary source of energy, its scorching rays are definitely not welcome.

Summer is the time when the temperatures everywhere are raising and we humans are always looking for shelter to escape the punishing heat. We migrate to the cooler climates for respite from the heat. We try to spend time indoors where the cool air-conditioned air brings much-needed relief.

But we cannot be on a vacation during the whole summer, right? And the frequent power cuts that destroy our dreams to stay in an air-conditioned environment at all times, how do we fight the mighty sun then? Do we step back and accept defeat? Certainly not!!! There is a mighty weapon that can be used to fight against the sun and it's called Hydration.

The hot weather causes a lot of problems to our body, both internally and externally. The rising temperature outside increases our body's temperature as well and to manage this, our body produces sweat, tonnes and tonnes of it. The excess sweat causes a loss of fluids in our body and redness, rashes and itchiness on the surface of the body. Moreover, not replacing the lost fluids in our body makes it dehydrated.

It is of common knowledge to all that our body is made up of 70% water. When our body loses water, which is not replaced by drinking enough fluids, it becomes dehydrated.

Dehydration causes a lot of health issues in the long run. But the fact that many people do not understand the need to properly hydrate themselves in the summer is what leads to much bigger problems. Therefore, hydration is the key to winning over the hot temperatures.

Hydration just doesn't mean drinking water anymore. There are many ways in which you can help your body replenish its lost fluids.

Here are some of the ways in which you can stay hydrated this summer season:



1. Juice it up:

If you find plain water boring, blending up different pieces of fruit together along with ice cubes will get you all the hydration you need along with various vitamins and minerals that fruits provide. And what's more!! They will hit your taste buds just right and it won't be long until you forget all about the scorching sun outside. But make sure not to load up on juices too much and added sugar is a definite no-no.

2. Crack open a coconut-:

Coconut water is the best, natural and cheapest way to hydrate yourself. When out travelling and finding it cumbersome to carry a water bottle, fresh coconut water is your best bet. You can find it anywhere in the street corners. Coconut water contains electrolytes, which will refresh your body and mind immediately and also help regulate your body temperature.

3. Shake up a salad:

Veggies are another important source of water. Cutting up fresh veggies and topping them up with your favourite dressing is sure to hydrate your cells to the core. Veggies like cucumbers, tomatoes and greens with a refreshing lemon juice dressing will certainly fill you up with nutrients as well as hydrate you.

4. Eat light food:

During the summers, eating foods which are light on the stomach and easily digestible ones will take the load off of your digestive system and help it detox. This will keep you fresh and active throughout the day, without having to specifically follow a diet.

5. Stir up some soup:

Soups are another great way to include water in your diet. Light and healthy soups will be your best bet during the summer. The veggies content in them along with minimal spices will help keep your body nourished as well as hydrated. Make sure to make soups at home for maximum benefits and garnish them with fresh greens. You can make broths and store them, to be used later for quickly stirring up some tasty and healthy soup.

6. Gulp down some buttermilk:

Buttermilk is officially our national summer drink, thanks to a successful advertising campaign by a leading milk product company. But it certainly deserves that status due to its many benefits. Buttermilk has amazing cooling qualities on our body along with providing digestive-healthy probiotics. It not just nourishes our body but also takes care of our digestive health too. Whip up some buttermilk at home or grab a pack on the go. Either ways, it will only do you good.

7. Stay away from caffeine:

Drinks loaded with caffeine are literally the worst thing that you can give to your body in summers. Caffeine is extremely dehydrating to the body. It wouldn't be of shocking if you are providing your body with enough fluids along with drinking your regular cups of coffee throughout the day and still suffering from dehydration symptoms. You know what to do, so make a wise choice and ditch caffeine for the good of your body.

8. Water - the ultimate saviour:

Lastly, no matter how much you include fluids in your diet, make sure to gulp down some plain old water in equal intervals too because your body needs it the most.