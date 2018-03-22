How Do Oranges Help You Lose Weight

Do you know oranges help you lose weight? Surprised right? In this article, we will be decoding how do oranges help you lose belly fat?

Including oranges in your diet is good, but eating them does not directly burn fat because oranges contain calories. However, the citrus fruit has a low number of calories, making it a healthy choice for weight loss.

Oranges are packed with vitamin C, vitamin A, calcium, vitamin B6 and magnesium. They are delicious to eat and come with a lot of health benefits.

The health benefits of oranges are that it cleans your gums and tongue, it fights throat infections, boosts immune system, and cleanses the intestine to name a few.

Fibre In Orange Helps In Weight Loss

Oranges contain dietary fibre. An orange contains 3.1 grams of total dietary fibre. This fibre content will fill your stomach up for a longer period of time. If you eat an orange before your meal, the fibre content of the fruit might fill you up. This will make you eat a smaller meal.

Oranges As A Low-Calorie Snack For Weight Loss

A single orange is lower in calories than other snacks. A serving of plain salted potato chips contains 154 calories, which is double the calories in orange. So, as a healthy snack you can consume oranges.

Orange Diet For Losing Weight

Drink two litres of orange juice per day, once in the morning on an empty stomach and the other in the afternoon. Drink the orange juice half an hour before eating your breakfast. After lunch, wait for two hours before drinking the second glass of orange juice.

The orange juice should be a freshly squeezed one. Do not drink packaged or bottled orange juice, no matter if the packaging claims that it's 100 percent natural juice. It's always better that you consume homemade orange juice or for that matter any other fruit juice.

The Other Foods You Should Be Eating

Drinking only orange juice is not enough for losing weight. You need to follow a healthy and well-balanced diet along with it as well. These are some of the foods that you could consume:

Eat beans and nuts

Eat vegetables and fruits

Choose whole flour and raw sugar

Don't drink soda, or coffee

Choose black tea or green tea over coffee

Avoid sweets

It is really important that you fill half of your plate with fruits and vegetables at your mealtime. So, opt for fresh oranges over a glass of orange juice to get the most of the fibre content from it.

