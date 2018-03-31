Here's One Of The Most Effective Ways To Lose Belly Fat

A few things people consciously avoid is wearing tight-fitted clothes on or sit up extremely straight until their backs seem to hurt (although sitting up straight is a good habit, stressing one's back a lot may not affect the body positively), and hiding one's body as much as possible to give an illusion of not having belly fat.

A few people with absolutely no belly fat do not follow such practices, however, most people, under societal pressure along with unhealthy habits, do face this kind of a problem.

First things' first, belly fat is extremely unhealthy, especially if it is visceral fat. If one has a large waist, then one should get down to reducing it as soon as possible because it leads to a number of diseases like cancer, heart diseases, sleep disorders, diabetes, depression, sexual dysfunction and even dementia.

These diseases are a few that plague the people of this planet in recent times. A smart person would be googling different kinds of exercises, booking appointments with dieticians and trainers and probably even searching for some low calorie, fat-burning dietary options. One of the best and easy ways to reduce belly fat is to drink lemon juice in the morning before eating anything.

This is an effective home remedy to reduce belly fat or any kind of a fat. One of the best qualities of lemon, apart from being a terrific source of Vitamin C, is that it helps improving the digestive system while also helping in better functioning of the liver.

To reduce belly fat, or for weight loss, it is imperative that our digestive system and liver is healthy. The role of a well-functioning digestive system is extremely important because poor digestion slows down the rate of metabolism in our body by blocking the body from getting nutrients to burn down the fat.

Moreover, lemon is a type of citrus fruit. One thing all citrus fruits have in common is that they are full of fibre, are fat free and low in sodium and cholesterol, which helps in reduction of weight.

Lemons, in particular, are full of pectin fibre, magnesium, vitamin C, citric acid and so on, which helps in burning fat, removing the toxins from the body, energising yourself as well as improving hormonal balance. Therefore, lemon alone is an amazing source of reducing weight and burning belly fat.

Why Should We Have Lemon Juice On An Empty Stomach?

As discussed earlier, just how beneficial lemon and lemon juice is to one's digestive system, it helps in cutting down belly fat to a great extent. However, it was also mentioned that the health of the liver is important for tucking in that little tummy that is threateningly popping out.

In the morning, when one hasn't eaten anything, one can detoxify their own liver by drinking lemon juice mixed with warm water (and an addition of honey or ginger for better results), this helps in de-stressing the liver, which in turn helps in achieving the main objective to lose weight.

Moreover, warm water is also really good for reducing weight, as it helps in digestion of food, building the immune system, balancing the pH levels, flushing out the toxins from our liver and so on.

When lemon juice and warm water are consumed on an empty stomach, it increases the rate of metabolism and considering it as pectin fibre, which is famously known to control hunger cravings, it leads to lesser consumption of food, reducing the size of the stomach, and therefore reducing belly fat.

Lemon juice and warm water in the morning is a must if you're into reducing your belly fat.