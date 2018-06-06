Do You Know About The Cancer-preventing Pizza?

The Mediterranean diet is thought to be one of the healthiest forms of diet for numerous years. This form of diet comprises unsaturated fats, sufficient amount of nutrients, and delicious and mouth-watering food.

Through many decades researchers observed that this Mediterranean diet helped in preventing heart ailments but now these researchers are also claiming that this form of diet is also providing cancer-preventing benefits.

The Pascalina Pizza is a type of pizza which has constituents and mixtures from the Mediterranean diet and these are known to possess health benefits. This pizza dish does not have cheese or meat. The top portion of this pizza includes tomatoes, olives, and rapini - a type of broccoli.

The healthy constituents of the Pascalina pizza reduce the risks of some types of cancer in the digestive system, including bowel cancer.

Role Of Pizza In Preventing Cancer

Researchers found out that people who ate Pascalina pizza twice a week were 59 per cent less likely to develop cancer of the esophagus, and will have a 34 per cent lower risk of throat cancer, and are 26 per cent less likely to get bowel cancer.

The pizza contains various food ingredients that are known to have anti-cancer benefits. Cherry tomatoes, a broccoli-like ingredient called rapini, and olives also are very healthy and increase the life of a person.

Researchers have found out that the pizza can help to prevent many types of cancers, including esophagus cancer and bowel cancer. Tomatoes are a very important food ingredient in this pizza. Tomatoes are full of lycopene that give them the beautiful red colour, which acts as a strong antioxidant. It is effectively absorbed by the body, even in small amounts, which makes it so beneficial.

It was not expected until a few years back that pizza could also prevent cancer. The research study was made once involving 3,315 patients with cancer in the digestive system who were compared to almost 5,000 people suffering other diseases.

The food habits of the patients were judged from a form filled by the patients. There was also a question mentioned in that form in which the patients were asked how frequently they ate pizza. The amount they ate was not specified but the researchers concluded that regular consumption of pizza helped the patients to get rid of cancer.

Most types of pizzas available contained tomato sauce in it which could fight cancer. Lycopene found in the skin of tomatoes acts as an antioxidant and is efficiently absorbed by the body when tomatoes have been processed into foods. Research shows that a high intake of lycopene-rich vegetables is linked to lower rates of many diseases.

Many Researches Also Provide Evidence That Pizzas Increase Chances Of Cancer

The disadvantage of eating a pizza is that it can lead to weight gain in adults and may also increase the risk of cancer. This has been suggested by a new research. The research scientists looked at dietary energy density (DED) in the diets of post-menopausal women. The findings, published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, showed that consuming energy-dense foods like pizza led to a 10 per cent increase in obesity-related cancer among women with normal weight.

Dietary energy density is a relationship of food quality and the relationship of calories to the nutrients. The more calories per gram of weight a food has, the higher it's DED. Processed foods like pizza are considered high in energy density because one needs a larger amount to get necessary nutrients.

The research scientists believed that the higher dietary energy density foods in women with normal weight may cause metabolic dysregulation that is independent of body weight, which is a variable known to increase cancer risk. However, further study is needed to understand how dietary energy density may play a role in cancer risk for other populations, such as young people and men.