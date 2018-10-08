ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

7 Diet Tips For Toned Six-pack Abs

By

Most of the people think that fitness exercises are the only way to get those strong, sexy abdominal muscles. Yes, we are talking about those strong, toned six-pack abs. But, you also need to know that a combination of healthy eating tips with a solid fitness routine will give you your perfect abs and core.

Most people focus on the foods for six-pack abs, but just after a few days, their diet plan goes haywire. The reason being you are not sticking to the rules or tips that one needs to abide by while on a diet plan. Your body requires a wake-up call every once in a while so it needs to be challenged and catered to just like the way you do to your muscles.

six pack abs diet meal plan

Here are some diet tips for defined six-pack abs

Array

1. Notice Your Carbohydrate Intake

A strict low carb diet is a no-no as it lowers your body's ability to replenish muscle glycogen which makes it difficult to build and maintain muscles. Your muscles are metabolically active tissues that need constant energy to build and maintain them to make you lose fat fast. So if you have a 2500-calorie diet every day, you can consume up to 310 grams of carbohydrates.

Array

2. Eat Lots Of Protein

Include protein-rich foods in your staple diet as it will help to build lean muscles as well as help burn body fat. Also, you will be surprised to know that out of all the macronutrients, lean protein has the highest thermogenic effect on the body. This helps the body in breaking down a lot of calories.

Array

3. Eat Healthy Fats

Ensure that you include healthy fats mainly monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats like avocado, nut butter, fish and olive oil into your diet. Dietary fat from these sources will keep your insulin levels normal which is necessary if your goal is to lose belly fat and get those toned six-pack abs.

Most Read:10 Ways To Get Six-pack Abs For Women

Array

4. Eat Frequently

Most people have three to four meals a day, often eating nothing in between. Following this meal pattern won't train your body to burn fat efficiently, which is the key to maintaining weight loss. You need to eat a nutritious meal or a snack every three hours to make sure that you aren't craving for fats and sweets and also more glycogen is stored in the liver and muscle tissues.

Array

5. Focus On Your Diet

In order to burn more fat and reveal those washboard abs, it is important to focus on your diet by controlling your portions. Fill your plate with carbohydrates, protein, and fats in the right proportions. This will prevent you from gaining additional body fat.

Array

6. Fuel Your Body Before And After Workouts

Before an abs workout, have a bowl of muesli with yogurt and berries or peanut butter with bread and banana. This will provide you with the energy to workout. And post-workout you can consume fruit shake and 60-90 minutes after the shake, you can have chicken breast and sweet potato with some stir-fried veggies.

Most Read:The Abs Diet: 9 Guidelines For Men & Women

Array

7. Start Heavy And End Light

It is essential to start your day with a heavy breakfast filled with fibrous foods with some carbs to fill your stomach up and prevent unwanted cravings. And your last meal of the day should be of lean protein, rather than carbohydrates as it takes a longer time to digest.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: tips diet
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue