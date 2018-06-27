Here Are Various Types Of Water And Their Health Aspects You Should Know About

We all have a general notion that water is the same everywhere, irrespective of whichever part of the globe we belong to. Water has always been considered as being transparent, tasteless, and colourless, and the only difference may be in the quality of water available.

But, it is about time that we get to know that there are varieties of water available in the market today. Now, this is like the latest fad, and they are all said to be loaded with health benefits.

So, here is the brief-up of different types of water, and the positives and negatives about them for you to know:

1. Alkaline Water

Regular water has a pH level of 7. But alkaline water will have a pH of 8 to 9. It will be slightly bitter in taste, but despite its bitterness, it is popular due to the immense health benefits. According to a study, alkaline water reduces the viscosity of the blood, thereby lessening the occurrence of heart disease and blood pressure. According to a 2012 study, it also nullifies conditions like acid reflux too.

However, nutritionists suggest that although alkaline water seems to meet our health needs, we may not know much about the problems associated with its overuse. According to health experts, alkaline water can alter the inner body environment by neutralizing the stomach acids. The stomach acid is necessary to kill the germs that enter our stomach through food. Also, when taken in more than necessary quantities, it disrupts the digestion process too.

2. Carbonated Water

Wondering why carbonated water in the first place? That is because unlike what the name suggests, carbonated water does not contain carbonates like in colas. Rather, this water is made by passing carbon dioxide through water under pressure. This carbon dioxide is later released from the water in the form of bubbles or fizz and is often referred to as sparkling water. While there are no major positives associated with this water, it is palatable due to the fizz. The carbon dioxide which gets dissolved in the water gets accumulated in the body and gets released when burping, and people feel better.

However, people who have a sensitive stomach may experience flatulence, bloating or other gastrointestinal issues when had in excess. But it is a healthier substitute for otherwise carbonated drinks.

3. Normal Tap Water Or Still Water

The normal tap water, which is non-carbonated, and non-alkaline, is referred to as 'still water'. This water is cheap and easily available at home. It is environmentfriendly as it comes with no plastic packaging, and you can add natural flavours to suit your taste, if you like. But, in the majority of the areas, the normal tap water is unfit for drinking due to its distinct taste or unpleasant odour or colour.

In some areas there are concerns that normal tap water may contain harmful chemicals too. Therefore, this water has to be made drinkable through the filtration process. This is done through Reverse Osmosis (RO) or through UV (ultraviolet) filter. RO helps by keeping the pathogens away from water, while also retaining essential trace elements that our body needs.

4. Mineral Water

Mineral water is bottled water that contains necessary minerals from a geological and physically protected underground water source. For all you know, no minerals may be added to it. This water is believed to provide small amounts of all essential minerals like calcium, potassium, or magnesium.

The mineral levels may vary from one brand of mineral water to another. Furthermore, some may contain high amounts of sodium too. However, these minerals can also be obtained from your daily balanced diet. It is not necessary to drink mineral water to get essential minerals. Therefore, if you are particular about drinking mineral water, you should also be ready with a huge wallet ready to buy bottles after bottles.

5. Protein Water

Protein water is like a flavoured drink that contributes to your daily intake of protein. Majority of the brands use whey protein isolate that offers 15 to 20 grams of protein in each bottle. This is used by a majority of sportsmen, as they prefer protein water to protein shakes or protein food, to boost their hydration immediately after a work-out. It increases your intake of amino acids and is easy to improve hydration and easy to consume.

However, you should understand that while water is a calorie-free beverage, protein water provides calories. You may end up consuming 60 to 90 calories per bottle, and sometimes, it may be flavoured with sweeteners. It is expensive too and the water does not give you the satisfaction that eating protein provides.

6. Oxygenated Water

The theory behind oxygenated water is the claim that it boosts your oxygen levels on drinking it. It is water that has oxygen added to it. Drinking this water is said to help improve athletic performance, stamina, quick recovery after exercise, provides better mental clarity, and reduces hangover effects. It is a zero calorie drink, as it has no artificial sweeteners, unlike other sports drinks.

However, there is no scientific evidence supporting these claims on oxygenated water. While oxygen is important for our regular life, and for exercise and performances, the lack of supporting science behind this water trend, may not make this water worth the money.

7. Detox Water

We drink water to detox our body. But, currently, some detoxifying ingredients are added to water to increase its potency, and the water is called 'detox water'. Some natural elements like cucumber, mint, and fruits are added in the pitcher full of water. The detox fruits and veggies are added to the water in the morning, and you drink it up till noon.

This is good if you are tired of drinking plain water, and need a healthier alternative, rather than drinking flavoured sodas and carbonated, sweetened beverages. This drink cleanses our internal body organs too.