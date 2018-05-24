Did You Know About Marshmallow Roots Which Come With Miraculous Health Benefits?

When we hear the word "marshmallow", we usually think of the colourful, soft varieties of candies that we used to love as kids, right?

Well, marshmallow roots are in no way connected to this variety of artificially processed candy; however, they do look a lot alike, and hence the name!

Marshmallow roots are a type of perineal herb, that is, a herb which grows during all times of the year, irrespective of the climatic changes.

This herb is commonly seen growing in geographical locations such as Europe, Western Asia, Northern Africa and certain other parts of the world; however, it can also be grown in countries like India with tropical climates.

Marshmallow herbs come with amazing medicinal value, as they contain various nutrients and also the mucilage, which can heal and treat a number of diseases.

This powerful herb has been used to prepare natural medications, since times immemorial and marshmallow roots have also been mentioned in the scriptures of ancient Greek, Roman, Arab and Egyptian cultures.

So, here are a few health benefits of marshmallow roots that you can find out about; have a look.

1. Heals Dry Cough & Common Cold

As we read earlier, marshmallow roots contain mucilage, which acts as a protective barrier between the mucous membranes of the human respiratory system and the water and dirt that enter the body from outside. So, this mucilage can keep the mucous membranes healthy and strong, along with lubricating them to eliminate dryness, thus treating dry cough and common cold.

2. Reduces Skin Irritation

A study conducted in 2013 has stated that marshmallow roots can be used as a natural way to reduce skin inflammation and irritation, caused by allergies or burns, as this herb comes with anti-inflammatory properties. Natural ointments can be prepared using marshmallow roots to reduce inflammation, burning and itching of the skin.

3. Aids Faster Wound Healing

Yet another study conducted in 2015 has suggested that marshmallow roots may have the power to quicken the rate of wound healing, by eliminating the gram-positive bacteria. Gram-positive bacteria are mainly responsible for higher rates of wound infections in people. So, applying marshmallow root extracts on wounds, after consulting with your doctor can help heal wounds faster.

4. Protects From The UV Rays

As we know, exposing our skin cells to the ultraviolet (UV) radiations of the sun can cause a number of health problems like hyperpigmentation, dark spots, premature skin ageing and even skin cancer. So, applying marshmallow extracts on your skin, or using natural sunscreens with marshmallow extracts can help protect your skin from the harmful effects of UV rays, effectively.

5. Reduces Pain

When people suffer from acute body pain, such as headaches, joint pain, stomach pain, etc., caused by diseases or injury, they tend to rely on painkillers, which can have adverse health effects in the long run. Marshmallow roots are known to have analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, which can reduce the inflammation, thus reducing pain, naturally. Consuming marshmallow root teas and potions can help!

6. Improves Digestion

By drinking marshmallow root tea or adding marshmallow root extracts to your daily diet, you can have a better digestive health. A research study conducted in 2011 has suggested that, marshmallow extracts have the ability to reduce the acids produced in the intestines and even treat stomach ulcers naturally, thus improving digestive health.

7. Prevents Premature Ageing Of Cells

Marshmallow roots are extremely rich in antioxidant content. As we know, the cells of the body begin to degenerate after a certain age, causing the body to age and bringing about age-related ailments. The antioxidants in marshmallow roots can reduce the rate of cell degeneration and prevent premature ageing of cells.

8. Promotes Heart Health

A number of research studies have concluded that using natural medications made from marshmallow extracts can keep the arteries well-dilated and lower the cholesterol levels of the body, thus allowing the heart to receive enough oxygenated blood, in order to keep the heart healthy and strong.

NOTE: Although marshmallow roots are completely safe to be consumed and applied on the skin, some people could be allergic to this herb. So, it is important to talk to your doctor and test with small quantities first, before going in for full doses. Pregnant women, people with diabetes and people who are soon to undergo surgeries must avoid taking marshmallow roots.

Also, marshmallow roots must only be consumed 4 times in a week, to treat any of the above mentioned diseases, in prescribed quantities.