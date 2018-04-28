Carrot And Orange Juice Diet For Weight Loss

Who doesn't crave for natural homemade juices? Almost everyone does, given the fact that they are packed with valuable nutrients. However, when it comes to losing weight, there are many juices that can help speed up your weight loss. One of them is carrot and orange juice for weight loss. The wonderful combination of these two ingredients makes this juice a potent cleansing agent that will enhance your immunity while facilitating weight loss.

This concoction will provide your body with valuable vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other key nutrients. Carrots have high concentrations of vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E and vitamin K as well as other minerals like potassium, magnesium, and calcium. Their high fibre content will help in cleansing your body too.

On the other hand, oranges are one of the most delicious citrus fruits that are equally popular among elder people, children and adults alike. The incredible nutrients present in oranges will aid your body in fighting against several diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and gastrointestinal problems.

How Does This Natural Juice Diet Work For Weight Loss?

Carrots and oranges both provide your body with abundant antioxidants that promote the elimination of toxins in the body, which contributes to the build-up of fat.

Let's have a look at the benefits of carrots for weight loss.

Carrots are an excellent source of dietary fibre, which is why it's regarded as one of the most important foods for weight loss. The presence of fibre, contributes to good digestion and in removing of the waste from the body. In addition, carrots will satisfy your taste buds, preventing you from consuming excess calories while snacking between meals.

These orange-coloured vegetables promote detoxification, activate the digestive enzymes and improve your body's ability to remove waste. Carrots are also diuretic in nature, stimulating your kidneys to eliminate the excess fluid through urine.

Carrots being rich in vitamins, minerals, low in fat and calories, and high in water content, promote the body's ability to burn calories and lose weight quickly. Also, carrots are great sources of vitamin B1, vitamin B2 and vitamin B6, these vitamins are essential in breaking down glucose, fats and protein, which increases the body's ability to build muscles, boost metabolism and lose weight.

Benefits Of Oranges For Weight Loss

Orange is one of the best sources of vitamin C, which aids in boosting your immune system and prevents various diseases. These citrus fruits are also rich in antioxidants that contribute to the regeneration of cells, for a good heart health and healthy skin.

So, how does orange juice help you lose weight? Oranges contain acids, antioxidants and fibre that speed up your metabolism, thus burning more calories and helping you to lose weight. Other nutrients present in orange juice include phosphorous, potassium, thiamine, vitamin B6, and folate.

Other Benefits Of Carrot And Orange Juice

Carrot juice aids in improving immunity, controls heart disease, reduces cholesterol, prevents blood clotting, prevents cancer, enhances bone health, cures infections, protects eye health, maintains oral health, boosts skin health, and protects brain health and cognitive function.

Also, the presence of orange in the drink will help in maintaining the blood pressure levels, strengthen the immune system, prevent cancer, treat and prevent gastric ulcers, prevent kidney stones, reduce the risk of heart attacks, and treat anaemia.

How To Make Carrot And Orange Juice For Weight Loss?

You know you have to drink a lot of fluids in the summers, but to reach out for a glass of water every time can seem a little tedious, so bring on those antioxidant-rich juices to fulfil your fluid requirements and also give your taste buds something new and exciting to taste!

What You Need:

2 carrots

1 orange

Lime/lemon (optional)

1-2 inches of ginger (peeled)

¼th cup of water

Method:

Wash carrots and orange in water. Cut the carrots into chunks and peel, separate each section of orange into the mixer. Pour 1/4th cup of water into the mixer. Add 2-3 drops of lemon. Grind all this well. You will get a smoothie. Use a thin cotton cloth to extract the juice from the smoothie.

Warning:

Avoid carrot and orange combo if you are suffering from digestive issues, as this beverage can make them worse. Some of the side effects it can cause are heartburn, acid reflux as well as kidney issues if had in an excess quantity.

