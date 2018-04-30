Best 15-minutes Workout Regime You Can Follow Anywhere

And, no, you don't need an expensive gym membership for that. Nor do you need to spend hours, sweating it out. All you need to do is invest 15 minutes each day, from your regular, busy schedule, to gift yourself an effective total-body workout. More importantly, you have got to be much stronger than your excuses.

It may just be 15 short minutes, but once you see the results, it, for sure, will become an addiction.

Sounds like the perfect workout plan for you, ain't it? Check out our list of 10 workouts that you can crank out in 900 seconds (or, 15 minutes). Perform this regime as a circuit-do 10 reps of each exercise, completing as many circuits as you can in 15 minutes. Give your body a brief rest when you need to and resume until the time is up. As your stamina improves, increase the reps or decrease the amount of rest.

So, what are you waiting for? Wake up and start sweating it out. But before that, read the entire process carefully, here:

1. Burpee: Let's keep the beginning light. Start by standing with your legs shoulder-width apart. Place your hands on the floor and kick your legs back, so your stomach and thighs touch the floor. Note, your elbows should be bent. From this position, press up along with pushing your hips up. Finish it by jumping in the air and bringing your hands over your head. Repeat.

2. Side plank with quad stretch: In this exercise, you have to lie on your left side with your legs straight and support your upper body on your left forearm. Gradually, raise your hips, until your body forms a straight line (from the ankles to shoulders). Now, pull your right ankle as close to your butt as possible, grabbing the right foot with your right hand. Switch sides after 30 seconds and repeat with your left ankle and left hand.

3. Lateral pistol squat: To do this one, you must stand with your feet spread about twice the shoulder-width and arms in front of your shoulders. Then, shift yourself to your right leg and push your hips back, as you slowly lower your body as far as you can. The toes of your left foot should be pointing the ceiling. Pause! And again push yourself back up. Repeat, but this time shifting to your left. Continue alternating sides.

4. Standing leg raise: This one is very basic for some of you out there. Here, you got to extend your arms in front of your shoulders and stand on one leg, and holding the other off the floor. Lift the latter as high as you can, keeping your torso upright and your left knee straight. Hold this position for as long as you can. Thereafter, return to the starting position and repeat. Again, switch legs after 30 seconds.

5. Archer push-ups: Picturise a push-up but with your right arm extended out to your side, so it's perpendicular to your body and nothing but your fingertips to touch the floor. Bend one of your elbows and lower your body until your chest almost touches the floor. Pause! And push yourself back up. Continue this for 30 seconds. After that, switch sides and repeat again.

6. The push-up superset: Disclaimer: This exercise is comparatively more demanding than the rest. But let that not demotivate you.

Get yourself into a pushup position, but extend your arms out to your sides as far as you can. Make sure your chest doesn't touch the floor. Hold this position for 30 seconds; and then extend your arms out, in front of you and hold it for another 30 seconds.

7. Jump & squat: For this one, you got to extend your arms in front of your shoulders and stand as tall as you can. Gradually, lower your body, until your thighs are nearly parallel to the floor. Hold for a second and then jump as high as possible. The moment you land, immediately squat and hold for 2 seconds, before you jump again. For the next rep, hold the squat for 3 seconds, then 4, and keep pushing yourself so on.

8. Sprinter sit-up: Here, you lie on your back with your legs straight and arms kept at your sides. Keep your elbows bent at 90 degrees. As you sit up, twist your upper body to your left and bring the left knee towards your right elbow, while swinging your left arm back. Then, again lower your body to the starting position, and repeat the same to your right. That's 1 rep.

9. Tuck jump: Stay safe and don't hurt yourself while doing this one. Stand with your heels shoulder-width apart and arms stacked in front of the chest. Press your hips back to lower into a squat. Push your limits, and go as low as you can without losing the natural curve of your lower back. Then, jump up as high as you can, tucking the knees to the chest. Land softly and repeat.

10. Press-up: End the regime with a set of press-ups. Set your body up straight with your weight pillared on your toes and hands beneath your shoulders. You must keep your core locked so that a straight line is formed between your head, glutes, and heels. Lower your body down, till your chest is about an inch away from the ground. Then, explosively drive yourself up by extending your arms to the fullest extent.

Perform each of these exercises from the above list for a minute, and give your body a minute's rest, once you get done with the two of them.

This set of simple exercises has been choreographed into challenging routines to rev up your metabolism. It's the perfect regime to follow at home, or anywhere for that matter.

Thank us, when you start seeing the results.

