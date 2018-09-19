The Abs Diet: 9 Guidelines For Men & Women

If you are busy sculpting your abs with twists, crunches and static holds to build strong muscles without focusing on an abs diet, then you are very less likely to reach your goal. To achieve a chiselled and washboard look, you need to also follow a proper diet. Let's see what an abs diet is.

What Is The Abs Diet?

The main aim of the abs diet is to flatten your stomach and make you lose weight. The abs diet is built around 12 nutrient-packed foods which are thought to provide all the vitamins, minerals and fibre your body needs to survive. It also helps in building lean muscles and burns body fat.

Making healthy choices is the first step towards creating ripped abs but, at the same time, your calorie intake should be on point. So, following certain guidelines of the abs diet will let you achieve ripped abs and make you lose weight.

Read on to know the guidelines of the abs diet for men and women.