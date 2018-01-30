8 Weight Loss Secrets From Around The World You Must Try

1. China

In China, many people who want to lose weight and also maintain it, consume a hot vegetable soup, made by mixing cabbage, carrots, capsicum, tomatoes and a pinch of salt. This soup must be consumed for 7 days, 3-4 times a day. Apart from the soup, only low-calorie foods can be consumed. Following this soup diet for 7 days every month can help a person lose weight, the healthy way, is what the Chinese opine.

2. Thailand

The people from Thailand who want to lose weight follow a diet trick, which can make people who like spicy foods very happy! The people of Thailand use a lot of red and green chillies in their dishes to make them extra spicy, especially if they are on the journey to lose weight. Many research studies have also shown that consuming spicy, low-fat foods can boost your metabolism to enable weight loss.

3. Brazil

Brazilians are popular for their dance moves, parties and also their stunning physiques, right? It is said that people from Brazil lose weight and maintain their weight by adding cooked beans to almost all meals of the day! Beans are rich in protein and protein has the ability to burn the fat cells at a faster rate. So, adding beans to your diet can quicken the weight loss process.

4. France

France has a popular diet trick, which may seem a little silly initially, but has proven to help people stay slim and fit through the years. This diet tip is called "Le Forking", or consuming everything you eat, using just forks - no spoons, no knives, no fingers! Now, this diet trick helps people eliminate foods like pizzas, bakery foods, steaks etc., to a great extent, as these foods cannot be consumed with forks. So, this method allows people to stick to healthier foods like salads and even the portions consumed would be smaller, allowing them to lose weight!

5. Indonesia

Indonesia's weight loss diet practice is closely associated with the country's cultural aspect. In Indonesia, due to certain religious and traditional beliefs, people go on complete fasts for a whole day, once a week or a fortnight. Only water and fruit can be consumed during these fasts. So, this practice enables people to lose weight faster and also helps detoxify their system.

6. Russia

We may be aware of the fact that most of the fashion models, with those slender bodies, come from Russia, right? Well, according to the Russians, there is a diet trick, which helps them lose and maintain weight and that is adding buckwheat to their diet! Buckwheat is a commonly available grain, which has a number of health benefits, including aiding weight loss, as it can help boost your metabolic rate.

7. Mexico

Mexico is a country known for its unique culture and great food. Mexicans advice people from around the world, looking to lose weight, to consuming cinnamon tea, without milk and sugar, half an hour before breakfast and half an hour before bedtime. You can also add some honey to this tea. The antioxidants in this tea can also help boost your metabolism and enable weight loss.

8. Japan

In Japan, most people who want to lose weight follow this ancient diet tip, which has proven to work wonders. This diet tip advices people to stop eating their meals, when they are just 70% full and not to continue eating, until they are completely full! This habit can also enable a person to lose weight quickly!