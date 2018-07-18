7 Types Of Belly Fat And How To Get Rid Of Them

The more you are trying to decrease your belly fat, the more it's increasing no matter what you do. First of all, you need to know the different types of bellies and which one you actually have.

These bellies are formed because of eating excess of fatty foods or because of giving birth or water retention. And when you have an ideal weight, the hormones and chemicals secreted by fat cells are healthy. The real problem arises when you have larger and more fat cells which occur when you are overweight.

Excess belly fat is the root cause of serious health conditions like hypertension, chronic inflammation and diabetes.

So, What Does Your Belly Fat Say About Your Health?

Both men and women who want to achieve a flat stomach either follow a strict diet or run to the gym. However, sometimes it turns out your weight loss goal is not achieved. Because in order to lose your belly fat, you need to know your belly type.

Once you come to know the shape of your belly type, you will be able to take the right path.

These Are The Different Types Of Belly Fat

1. A Swollen Or Bloated belly

2. Lower Belly Bulge

3. Postpartum Belly

4. Stress belly

5. Visceral Abdominal Fat

6. Punctured Tire Belly fat

7. Subcutaneous Fat

1. A Swollen Or Bloated Belly

This type of belly swells up as the hours go by, either due to accumulation of gas or indigestion. A swollen belly can affect thin women as well as overweight people, especially when their diet is deficient. It can also occur when you have common food intolerances such as lactose, yeast, wheat or gluten and alcohol.

To analyze what foods are causing a swollen belly, stop eating those food groups. And after you have found out, remove them from your diet.

A person who has a swollen or bloated belly shouldn't eat too late at night, drink water throughout the day and consume healthy probiotics.

2. Lower Belly Bulge

This type of belly is usually seen in women who have very demanding careers or mothers who are too busy with their work. Also, surprisingly women who repeat the same exercises and repeat the same usual diet also tend to have a lower belly bulge.

Their upper part of the body may be in good shape, but their lower belly bulge may ruin the shape of the lower part of the body.

Lower belly bulge is usually a result of excessive ab exercises and these exercises burn fat from the arms, legs and hips, but not from the belly.

So, you need to change your ab exercises and do push ups or resistant exercises. You could also do circuit exercise and aerobic exercise.

In addition, a proper nutrition can eliminate lower belly bulge.

3. Postpartum Belly

After pregnancy, it is very common for women to develop postpartum belly. This type of belly occurs when the uterus sinks and becomes heavier. It takes much longer for your stomach to return to normal.

Doctors suggest waiting three months after giving birth to start exercising due to the weight gained during pregnancy.

Once you have settled down properly with your baby and you know it's time for you to take care of your body, ask your doctor which exercises should you do and the right diet plan for losing weight.

Apart from this you could consume omega 3 fatty acids found in chia seeds, avocado and salmon. These acids provide the body with many nutrients, help to absorb vitamins and fight fatigue.

4. Stress Belly

Do you know how stress belly is formed? It happens when you sit for longer hours at your work desk and eating lunch at your work desk too. As a result, fat is accumulated in your belly. This type of belly is characterized by a hard and prominent swelling in the abdomen area.

Not only stress belly is caused by the unhealthy food you eat, but also by the production of a hormone called cortisol. This hormone causes accumulation of fat around the abdomen.

People drinking too much of caffeine, and eating a lot of fast food, are more prone to developing this belly type.

5. Visceral Abdominal Fat

Visceral abdominal fat (VAF) occupies the spaces between the abdominal organs and this type of belly fat is linked to impairment of glucose and lipid metabolism.

The metabolic risk factors are higher for obese people and excess visceral fat is known to be more harmful because of its closeness to the portal vein, which carries blood from the intestinal area to the liver.

The clinical investigations suggest that ageing, sex hormones, lack of physical exercise and excess intake of sucrose are some of the factors that influence visceral fat.

How to understand you have visceral abdominal fat? Your shirts will get tighter around the upper abdomen or you will experience shortness of breath while climbing stairs.

6. Punctured Tire Belly Fat

This type of belly fat bulges around the waist and happens mainly because of sedentary lifestyle and unbalanced diet leading to obesity.

And this type of belly fat keeps sagging like a punctured tire which looks awful. You will have to avoid processed foods, alcohol, sugar and sodas and instead consume whole grains, nuts, seeds, healthy fats and lean proteins.

There will be a progress once you start exercising and watch your diet.

7. Subcutaneous Fat

This type of belly fat accumulates below the skin of the body, especially in the waist, thighs and hips. Subcutaneous fat is visible and ruins the body shape. All types of fats can be prevented, but subcutaneous fat is very crucial to shed as they are the main cause of diseases.

