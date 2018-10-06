6 Nutrients That May Be Missing From Your Weight Loss Diet

In an attempt to maintain a lean physique, most dieters miss out several important nutrients that should be otherwise included in their weight loss diet. Though you may not notice the immediate effects, skipping important nutrients like vitamin D, iron and B vitamins and so on can eventually affect the health of your bones, brain and lower your energy levels.

To lose weight the healthy way, your body requires certain nutrients to help curb your cravings, regulate your metabolism and help to keep your digestive system in proper shape.

Your weight loss diet might be packed with the wholesome goodness of fruits and vegetables, but you could be still missing out on vitamins and minerals that are essential for bringing you closer to your weight loss goal.

Here's a list of nutrients that could be missing out from your weight loss plan.