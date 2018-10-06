6 Nutrients That May Be Missing From Your Weight Loss Diet

In an attempt to maintain a lean physique, most dieters miss out several important nutrients that should be otherwise included in their weight loss diet. Though you may not notice the immediate effects, skipping important nutrients like vitamin D, iron and B vitamins and so on can eventually affect the health of your bones, brain and lower your energy levels.
To lose weight the healthy way, your body requires certain nutrients to help curb your cravings, regulate your metabolism and help to keep your digestive system in proper shape.
Your weight loss diet might be packed with the wholesome goodness of fruits and vegetables, but you could be still missing out on vitamins and minerals that are essential for bringing you closer to your weight loss goal.
Here's a list of nutrients that could be missing out from your weight loss plan.
1. Fat-soluble Vitamins And Fatty Acids
You need to eat fat to lose fat. Yes, you heard that right. The more body fat, the more you become obese or overweight and this is where fat-soluble vitamins and fatty acids come in. Fat-soluble vitamins such as vitamin A, D, E and K and fatty acids like omega-3 fatty acids work together for boosting weight loss and maintaining healthy blood vessels. As they are monounsaturated fatty acids, it lowers your bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol.
Incorporate olive oil, nuts, salmon, mackerel and avocado in your diet.
2. Vitamin C
Vitamin c aids the body to absorb iron, acts as an antioxidant and helps in proper functioning of the cells. So, how does vitamin C help in weight loss? It helps your body metabolise fat and a deficiency of this vitamin could make it harder to lose weight and reach a healthy BMI (body mass index). Add more of vitamin C rich foods in your diet like oranges, bell peppers, raspberries, strawberries and cranberries.
3. Vitamin B6
Vitamin B6 is an excellent vitamin that helps in turning food into energy and makes you feel good. This nutrient helps in the production of serotonin, a feel-good neurotransmitter that regulates your mood. If the serotonin levels are low it leads to craving unhealthy foods and feeling depressed. So, to keep your serotonin levels stable, stock up on lentils, oats and nuts.
4. Calcium
According to new research findings, consuming the recommended amount of calcium per day could help you lose weight or maintain your weight loss plan. Researchers believe that this mineral helps the cells fulfil their maximum potential which means your metabolism can perform at its best, your body can digest food and absorb nutrients better, your muscles can work harder while exercising.
Include plain curd, tofu, paneer, kale and cheese in your diet.
5. Magnesium
Magnesium is another mineral that you could be missing from your diet plan. This nutrient helps you shed weight in two ways, one it prevents bloating and keeps your digestion right on schedule and two, it enables you to build muscles. Muscles help in burning fat even when you are not working out so, the more magnesium you have the better.
Include magnesium-rich foods in your diet such as dark leafy greens, whole grains, nuts, beans, fish, tofu and yogurt.
6. Zinc
According to a review published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, foods rich in zinc are high in dietary protein, which helps boost satiety and energy expenditure which is beneficial when you are trying to lose weight. Another study reported that obese people who consume zinc had improved body mass index, showed improvement in triglyceride levels and lost weight.
Include zinc-rich foods like seafood, legumes, nuts, etc., in your diet.
