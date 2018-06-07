6 Mind-blowing Food Facts That Will Make You Change Your Diet!

Most of us would have heard of the popular quote, "We are what we eat", right?

Well, it is very true because if we want to remain fit and healthy, we have to take care of our diet which plays an extremely important role in this case!

There is no way one can stay healthy and fit for a long time, if they have an extremely unhealthy diet. So, the healthier you eat, the healthier you remain.

In fact, a number of diseases can be prevented and cured, just by sticking to a healthy diet. For example, people suffering from constipation or other digestive diseases can attain relief without medications in the long run, just by making a few healthy changes to their diet.

Whereas, if you continue to eat unhealthy food on a regular basis, not paying much attention to the nutritional value of your food, then the chances of you suffering from a number of diseases and ailments are very high.

So, it is very important to consciously make an effort to correct your diet and stop believing in certain myths about a diet that could be harmful when followed.

So, here are a few facts on foods which can help you make healthy changes to your diet:

1. Frozen Fruit Are Also Healthy

We know that consuming fruit on a regular basis is healthy and is also a good diet tip to follow. We also believe that only fresh fruit is healthy. While this fact it is true, it is also true that frozen fruit, that is, fruit which are cut, cleaned, flavoured, and frozen to last for a long time, are also equally healthy, as they contain the same nutritional values.

Many of us avoid frozen fruit because we think it is unhealthy. However, they can also be healthy, as long as they have no added sugars.

2. Some Bottled Sauces Use Chemicals

We use various types of sauces and salad dressings like tomato sauce, soy sauce, mayonnaise, ranch, etc., on a regular basis to make our food tastier. However, certain brands of these items are known to use harmful chemicals which are similar to the chemicals used in sunscreens!

So, ensure that you avoid using such sauces or check the ingredients well before buying them.

3. Wine May Not Be Vegan

The vegan diet, in which, any sort of animal product is not consumed, is very popular today among people, as it has been said to have a number of health benefits. Also, many of us, including vegans consume wine now and then, as it is full of antioxidants and is healthy. Now, vegans may believe that every wine is vegan, as it does not use any animal products while being made.

However, some wines use egg whites, fish bladder protein, or milk protein to improve the texture and taste. So, not all wines are vegan!

4. Pizza Can Harm Your Heart Very Fast

Today, pizza has become one of the most popular "comfort foods" among people, regardless of age! While we may already know the fact that pizza is unhealthy, as it is high in fat and carbohydrate content, due to the presence of cheese and bread, we may not know how much of an impact it can have on your heart.

A high amount of salt is used while processing pizza and salt is the main culprit when it comes to heart problems. One slice of pizza can have about 600 mg of salt and our daily limit is just around 2000 mg of salt! So, ensure that you never consume more than a couple of slices of pizza!

5. Excess Sugar Can Cause Brain Diseases

If you are someone who consumes sugary foods and drinks, like chocolates, sweets, soft drinks, etc., on a regular basis, then you might want to cut them off completely or reduce the intake gradually, because a number of research studies over the years have proven that the consumption of excess sugar for a long time can cause the brain cells to degenerate at a fast rate after the age of 50, causing brain diseases like dementia and Alzheimer's.

6. Almond Milk May Not Be Very Healthy

Today, many people, especially vegans tend to drink or use almond milk in their diet instead of cow's milk, because the latter is an animal product, or because they feel that almond milk is healthier.

However, the almond milk which is store-bought is still a processed food which may contain a number of preservatives and additives, which makes it unhealthy! So, unless you are making almond milk organically at home, it can be rather unhealthy!