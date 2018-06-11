11 Best Vitamins And Supplements That Aid Weight Loss

"I've tried everything but still can't lose weight", a statement that has become so common that each one of us has either experienced or heard someone say it at least once in our lives.

Well, this problem of yours is about to get solved. If you've tried working out and cutting down on calories you consume and are still unable to lose weight, chances are your body is lacking these vitamins and supplements required for weight loss.

This is going to be helpful for anyone looking to lose weight. Here are some important vitamins and supplements for your body -

1. Matcha Green Tea



There's a reason why green tea is considered important and often the first step to adopt when thinking about losing weight. Green tea has an important oxidant called EGCG which helps in boosting your metabolism during exercise. This makes green tea an important supplement that aids weight loss.

2. Calcium

Calcium has always been popular among people as a supplement that you need to consume for healthy bones. But, in reality, calcium does much more than just maintaining healthy bones. A diet that is low in calories but high in calcium is much more helpful in weight loss.

3. Olive Leaf Extract

Olive oil is known for being the good fat that helps in weight loss. But where does olive oil derive this property from? Olive leaf extract, the supplement that gives olive oil its key benefit can do the same too. In fact, olive leaf extract helps in balancing blood glucose levels which are crucial for weight loss.

4. Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 doesn't directly help you in burning fats or calories but consuming it will help your body in converting the food you eat into energy instead of fats and indirectly lead you towards weight loss. It's important to consume this vitamin, otherwise the lack of it in your body can prevent you from losing weight without you even realising it.

5. Protein Powder

Protein plays a very major role when it comes to weight loss. Protein helps in building and maintaining muscle tissue. Muscle tissue helps in burning calories even when you're just sitting around. Hence, it's important to maintain these muscle tissues by consuming protein powder.

6. Fish Oil

Fish oil is known to be a healthy supplement for your body for decades. This is mainly because fish oil is made up of omega 3 fatty acids which stimulate the enzymes that help in weight loss by initiating the burning of fats in the cells in your body.

7. Probiotics

Some probiotics such as Lactobacillus rhamnosus (LPR) have proven to be helpful for some obese women in losing weight. Sometimes, even up to 50 per cent more than usual. Probiotics can be very easily added to your standard diet and food for consumption.

8. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar contains a good amount of acetic acid. This acetic acid helps in maintaining the pH level of your body. Proper balance in the pH in your body helps in the proper functioning of your body which leads to proper weight loss.

9. Carnitine

Carnitine is one of the least well known but very important supplements for your body. Carnitine is an amino acid. This amino acid is found in the bodies of plants and animals. In us humans, this amino acid is responsible for regulating how the body metabolizes the fats and carbs that you have consumed.

10. Vitamin D

We all know how important vitamin D is for your body. Vitamin D helps your body to determine whether to burn fats or store them. When your body is lacking in vitamin D, it's levels of parathyroid hormone or PTH increases which starts converting sugars into fats instead of energy in your cells which prevents your body from losing weight.

11. Glutamine

Glutamine is an amino acid. This amino acid helps your body in building protein. This, in turn, helps in building the muscle mass tissue which finally leads to weight loss. It is important to consume the right amount of glutamine in order to lose weight.

So, if you're looking forward to losing weight, make sure you incorporate these 11 vitamins and supplements into your daily diet.